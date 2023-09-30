On September 30, Anna Toms, a cosmetologist and dermatovenerologist at the aesthetic medicine clinic “Time of Beauty,” called squeezing pimples the main mistake in acne treatment.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” she explained that this can trigger even larger breakouts, increasing their number and inflammation. After which there is also a high probability of post-acne and scars appearing.

Thoms noted that over-aggressive cleansing is also a mistake for acne. This can lead to dry skin, damage to the protective barrier and, as a result, dehydration.

According to the cosmetologist, stopping treatment ahead of time can also provoke an exacerbation. On average, it takes 6–12 months, depending on the severity of the process.

In addition, Toms urged not to self-medicate acne. Because mistakes made in this process can lead to dryness and thinning of the skin. After which the doctor will have to work not only with rashes, but also with dilated blood vessels and dehydration, which will significantly slow down the treatment process.

The cosmetologist advised not to give up SPF, since the sun only provokes photoaging, enhances the vascular pattern, perpetuates post-inflammatory pigmentation and leads to dehydration. This only makes the rash worse.

Earlier, on September 18, Natalya Kozlova, a dermatovenerologist at the Medincenter clinical diagnostic center (a branch of GlavUpDK under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), said that milk, soda and white bread can contribute to the occurrence of acne.