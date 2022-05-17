Sinaloa.- The girls and boys of this municipality in the Sierra Sinaloa made a fun contact with scientific knowledge by enjoying the program Science in Motioninaugurated on Sunday afternoon by the municipal president of CosalaCarla Úrsula Corrales Corrales, and the general director of CONFÍE, Dr. Carlos Karam Quiñones.

“We are very interested in children, the new generations, understanding that science is useful, that science is necessary, that science is competitive and that science is fun, which is precisely why the modules that make up this program have to do with playful science, that they learn fun, that they smile, that they be happy learning”, expressed the head of the General Coordination for the Promotion of Scientific Research and Innovation in the State of Sinaloa.

Dr. Karam Quiñones explained that Science in Motion, one of CONFÍE’s flagship programs implemented through the Sinaloa Science Centertakes its itinerant interactive museum to the municipalities, which has modules of science and technology related exhibits, such as Bed of Nails, Skeleton in Motion, Plasma Sphere, Optical Illusions and Van der Graff Generator, among others; as well as the Mobile Planetarium, Anatomical Rally, Experimental Chemistry Workshop, Solar Energy Car, Renewable Energy Sources and Itinerant Laboratory with 24 microscopes.

Offering the words of welcome, the municipal president, Carla Úrsula Corrales Corrales, stated that “having a program like Science in Motion for Cosalá It is a joy and more for our children, our young people, our students, because it is not something new because they have already brought it to us, but it is new knowledge for many little ones who are starting and who are going to come and who are going to see new things ” .

Once the inaugural declaration was made by Deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, president of the Science and Technology Commission of the State Congressspecial guests and families enjoyed a guided tour of the modules.

The traveling interactive museum of Science in Motion will remain open until Friday, May 20, with the capacity to provide care per day to 400 children from the Cosalá communities.

The presidium was made up of the municipal president of Cosalá, Carla Úrsula Corrales Corrales; the head of CONFÍE, Dr. Carlos Karam Quiñones; the executive director of the CCS, Ing. José María Conde Uraga; the president of the Science and Technology Commission of the State Congress, deputy Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica; the mayor of the City Council, María de Jesús Hernández Sarabia; the director of the municipal DIF, Aidée Corrales Corrales; and the secretary of the City Council, Dr. Marcos Cresenciano Santos Quintero.