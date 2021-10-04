On October 4, 1973, at the Paris Motor Show, General Motors presented two prototype versions of the Chevrolet Corvette. Both had a rotary engine under the hood, the so-called Wankel, albeit on different assumptions. One had two rotors, the other four.

There Corvette with the four-rotor Wankel produced 420 horsepower, with the chassis based on the XP-882 that had already been unveiled at the 1970 New York Motor Show. The doors of the car were gull-wing, while the front and rear sections were made of deformable plastic, despite being in body color. It did not have the expected critical success: customers did not look favorably on the system, despite the ongoing oil crisis; so General Motors fell back on the V8 again.

The layout consisted of two separate Wankel engines. Each motor was 90 degrees out of phase. A toothed and grooved belt powered the ignition, alternator and fuel pump, while a V-belt controlled the air conditioning, power steering and water pump. During the first test, the GM technicians were pleasantly surprised by the car’s configuration and the sound of the engine. With the flared wheel arch and air intakes behind the rear window, the drag coefficient was 0.325, surprising for its time. Other details included side cooling intakes for the engine and a deep V-angled front windshield.Chevrolet Interiors packaged the seats in suede, a smoked black digital instrument display that rotated along with the telescopic steering wheel. The project was also abandoned due to the retirement of one of its supporters within GM, President Ed Cole. Corvette, therefore, did not follow NSU and Mazda, the first car brands that produced Wankel engines for cars starting in 1967.







Chevrolet was developing a new mid-engined two-seater sports car at the same time, positioned in price and size below the Corvette. codenamed XP-987 GT. It too was tested with a Wankel, but with two rotors, positioned between the seats and the rear axle. The rotary engine was rated 180 horsepower and was mated to a three-speed automatic.