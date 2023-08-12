Savona – All ready for your holiday in Corsica. The departure is set for August 14, from Savona, on board the ferry Mega Express Five of Corsica Sardinia Ferries. Not gonna happen. A message, arrived in these days to all passengers, informs that the trip is cancelled. The ship has a technical problem and will not sail: an inconvenience for hundreds of people who now, in the peak season, have to find alternative solutions or, worse, completely reorganize their holidays.

This is the case of MC, left with nothing in hand due to not being able to find a place for his camper on the other ships of the company in good time.

“For technical reasons beyond our control, the Savona/IleRousse trip of 08/14/2023 cannot be guaranteed. Please change your ticket free of charge at http://cferries.mobi/r”. This is the message sent by the company, the beginning of a midsummer nightmare.

“So I learned that the departure from Savona on August 14th had been canceled – says MC – At that point I contacted the online agency through which I had bought the ticket. After some checking I was told there would be a place for my family and camper on the ship on August 18th. I insisted: I wanted to waste as little time as possible, not 4 days waiting for the ship, since I only have two weeks off. Then the Livorno-Bastia route was proposed to me on 15 August. Great, I thought. Except then discovering that even on that ferry there was no room for my camper. The people from the agency tried to help me, even offering me a gymkhana among the Mediterranean islands: a trip to Sardinia and then a ferry to Corsica. Too complicated. I therefore decided to ask for a refund of the ticket and it was at that moment that I realized that, in addition to the inconvenience suffered, I will also have to lose money: the money I had paid for the trip will keep me almost 70 euros”.

Company note

“In the event of technical cancellation, the Procedure provides for the sending of emails to passengers with the following message: ‘Trip canceled due to technical reasons’. in the message there is a link, from which they can change the ticket to another date or another line of the Company. It is possible to cancel the ticket. In this case, those who request it will receive a full refund. Subsequently, passengers who have not yet changed their ticket and who are approaching the date of the canceled journey (the day after tomorrow, ed.), are sent a reminder text message, with a Call Center number that can help them make their choice”.