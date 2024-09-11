The Corsaro Brothers: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Wednesday 11 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Canale 5 the first episode of I fratelli Corsaro will be broadcast, an Italian television series directed by Francesco Miccichè starring Giuseppe Fiorello and Paolo Briguglia. The series is based on the novels by Salvo Toscano. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews (plot)

Fabrizio Corsaro is a crime reporter for a newspaper in Palermo, while his brother Roberto is a criminal lawyer. The two are very different in character: Fabrizio is nice and irresistibly attracted to women, while Roberto is serious and faithful to his wife with whom he hopes to have a child as soon as possible. In the city, Francesca Raimondo and Rosaria Cangelosi are killed. Apparently, these two murders seem to have nothing to do with each other, but the Corsaro brothers discover that the two girls had been schoolmates. Perhaps the solution to the case is to be found in the past.

Cast

We have seen the plot of I fratelli Corsaro, but what is the complete cast of the TV series broadcast on Canale 5? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: