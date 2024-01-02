The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for one Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard. The reported discount is 22% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price from Amazon it is €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform considering the version sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.
The Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard, features
The Corsair K55 RGB PRO XT keyboard features Dynamic RGB backlighting of keys with ten integrated light effects and the ability to customize them via CORSAIR iCUE software. It also offers six dedicated macro keys. The protection against dust and liquids is IP42 level. It has a removable non-slip rubber palm rest. There is no shortage of dedicated buttons for volume and multimedia playback.
It measures 48.1 x 16.7 x 3.6 cm and has 104 keys. It's about a Italian QWERTY and has silent and responsive membrane keys.
