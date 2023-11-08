Some concessions for the exploitation of lithium in some mines in Portugal and projects related to green hydrogen to create clean energy They brought down the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa, this Tuesdaywho was involved in a case of corruption and influence peddling.

(Also read: Prime Minister of Portugal resigns amid corruption investigation).

The Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office reported this Tuesday that more than 40 places have been registered and that these investigations focus on the lithium exploitation concessions in the Romano and Barroso mines, in the north of the country, in addition to a project for a hydrogen energy production plant and another for the construction of a data center, both in Sines.

This is the scandal that led to the resignation of António Costa in Portugal.

The case for green hydrogen

In January 2021, A report from the weekly Expresso reported that the Public Ministry considered a wiretapping of the then Portuguese Minister of the Environment, João Matos Fernandes, suspicious. in which he spoke with Costa, in investigations into possible irregularities in the green hydrogen business.

Official residence of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. See also Media claim that Germany approved the shipment of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

According to that medium, The Supreme Court of Justice admitted at that time to include the recording in the investigation into an alleged deal in favor of the Government of Costa to Portuguese companies in the field of green hydrogen.

In that conversation, no evidence of crime was found and in it Costa and Matos Fernandes talked about the ongoing negotiations to define the location of a green hydrogen project, a lithium refinery, possible interested parties in the business and the possibility of collaboration with Spain.

The magazine “Sábado” revealed at the time that this case was opened after an anonymous complaint in 2019 which pointed out that the Portuguese Government had favored Portuguese companies that were part of a consortium to build an industrial green hydrogen project in Sines.

Among these companies were EDP, the oil company Galp and RENwhich together with the Portuguese Martifer and the Danish Vestas announced that they had joined in a consortium to study the creation of an industrial cluster to produce green hydrogen in Sines.

The Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. See also Fascinating northern lights will be seen on July 13 in several countries; know the details

The Prosecutor’s Office now suspects influence peddling and corruption in the projects in Sinesa green hydrogen plant and a data center, known as H2Sines, to develop one gigawatt of hydrogen production power, which would serve as fuel for a Galp refinery and other facilities, in addition to generating surplus for export.

(You may be interested in: On video: climate activists throw ink at the Portuguese Minister of the Environment).

A suspicious lithium award

In the case of lithium, A concession to the firm Lusorecursos is under the focus of investigators of the exploration of this mineral in the Montalegre area.

According to the newspaper Expresso, the cause also dates back to 2019 when João Galamba, then Secretary of Energy and current Minister of Infrastructure, granted Lusorecursos Portugal Lithium authorization to carry out lithium exploration.

The television network CNN Portugal assured that this project, valued at 380 million euros, was granted to Lusorecursos for a period of 50 years.

The channel recalled that, according to the law, in order for a company to win an exploration contest for 50 years, it must have first carried out prospecting.something that did not happen with Lusorecursos, which raised suspicions that alleged corruption had occurred.

It is still not clear what the extent of Costa’s alleged involvement in these projects is, although the Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office indicated that several suspects have spoken of their alleged involvement in the case to “unblock procedures.”

For now, The Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants against the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, the mayor of Sines and two of his administrators in the company “Start Campus” and against a lawyer, who will be presented before Justice for interrogation.

(We recommend: ‘In the shower I improvise melodies,’ says Portuguese jazz player Sofia Ribeiro).

Galamba and the president of the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Environment Agency have also been declared “arguidos” (formal suspects, a figure prior to the accusation).

EFE