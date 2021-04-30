Millions of Britons will sit in front of their televisions this Sunday at 2100 hours – one more on the peninsula – to watch on BBC One the seventh and final episode of the sixth season of ‘Line Of Duty’ (Doing duty). Its screenwriter, co-producer and co-director, Jed Mercurio, maintains the suspense about whether it will also be the end of the story, something that seems likely.

No drama program on British television has had since the 2008 Christmas broadcast of a special episode of ‘Doctor Who’, more viewers than the last installment. More than eleven million saw the new entanglements in the long-running quest by the anti-corruption unit, AC-12, to dismantle a network of rotten police officers with ties to organized crime.

The career of Mercurio, the son of Italian immigrants who practiced medicine and was a pilot in the Royal Air Force, has established him as the most recognized playwright on British television. Although ‘Small Ax’, dramatization by the all-rounder Steve McQueen from the experience of Caribbean immigrants in the sixties, is a favorite for the Bafta awards, the works of Mercury have had successive audience successes.

‘Line of Duty’, which began airing in 2012, and ‘Bodyguard’, 2018, have surpassed the British audiences of ‘Downton Abbey’, which recalled intrigues or loves in mansions shared by aristocrats and servants, and in the context of milestones in British history at the beginning of the 20th century. The Julian Fellowes series also had notable international success. Mercurio has taken over as a fashion author by visiting dark corridors of society and offering an abundance of suspense and plot twists.

The protagonists of ‘Line of Duty’ are the chief and two detectives of AC-12, investigators of cases of possible corruption in a regional Police with an imaginary name, but associated with the second English city, Birmingham, where the first series were filmed. The production later moved to film and television studios in Belfast.

Reality



At the end of the sixties, ‘The Times’ published recorded conversations of a London Metropolitan Police detective with a criminal, from whom he demanded regular payment of money to protect it of your colleagues’ research. The BBC has also broadcast a documentary series, ‘Bent Coppers’, corrupt cops, about that scandal, which led to the formation of A10, an internal investigation unit.

If at that time some policemen were already collecting commissions from protected criminals, planting incriminating evidence in the homes of innocents or controlling the pornography and prostitution business in London’s Soho, the fictional AC-12 adds another scale to the union: cooperation with VIPs to sexually abuse of minors, murder of colleagues to protect drug lords, infiltration of criminals in the police forces, …

‘Line of Duty’ has captivated the audience British despite the fact that, as happened with the also successful series ‘Silk’, focused on criminal lawyers from the London courts, fiction is far from reality. If there were so many submachine gun shootings on British streets or police killings, often by their own colleagues, the public would perhaps view the series with more suspicion.

Its strength lies in the spectacular nature of the production, in the labyrinth of the plot and the moral ambiguities of the protagonists, and in a host of good actors. Perhaps the last chapter finally reveals the identity of H, the great mastermind of evil.