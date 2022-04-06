“Experts” who want to compensate for their incompetence with gross interpretations and lies.

Without essential variants, there are three reports that the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts has rendered on the disappearance of the Ayotzinapa normalistas.

From their reading and statements, the only verifiable thing is the sowing of insidious suspicions, the outright denial of the “historical truth” and its resounding failure in the search for another that washes the face of its members.

Although the crime was committed just over seven and a half years ago, the GIEI has not dealt with the matter for the same amount of time because its actions were agreed upon for a fixed term: twice in the peñato, in March 2015 and with endorsement in April 2016 for a little less than two years in total, and the one agreed with the 4th May 2020, scheduled to conclude in nine months and extended until the end of March 22 (perhaps due to the pandemic).

As far-fetched as the countless “lines of investigation” that the team has suggested, or their ominous exculpations of the murderers because their confessions were obtained through real and alleged torture, are their efforts to hang the Army and the Navy on the authorship, co-authorship or , of loss, the complicity in what from the beginning he prejudged as “state crime”.

In due proportion, the GIEI must concede that the Mexican State bears responsibility, insofar as the municipal (in other words, constitutional) police officers who picked up the victims to hand them over to a homicidal drug trafficking organization were co-participants in the crime.

But its objective has not been to contribute to the clarification of the case, but to politicize it.

The perversity is scattered in the “findings” of which it boasts:

–There was no bonfire (nor, therefore, burning of bodies) in the Cocula garbage dump.

–Simulations of phone calls that never happened.

–Anonymous calls reported but non-existent.

–Records of fictitious telephone calls by “officials” of the PGR.

– Dates were simulated in arrests of detainees.

–Impersonation of apprehended.

–Places and dates of captures that were simulated because they were executed at other times.

-False police reports.

– Alteration of police logs.

–The numbers of the patrols were modified.

–Dissemination, alteration and destruction of evidence.

They are also intriguing: 22 people who may have had information have died, only two from natural causes and one with 21 shots “in a police operation.”

To grant credit to the GIEI there must have been an inter-institutional conspiracy of the three levels of government.

Such a poisonous idea is distilled by the “expert” Francisco Cox in this whimper:

–“We would have liked in this third report to make known the fate of the 43 students.”

–A confession of incompetence, relay of evidence: “We have not been able to…”.

–Global alibi: “This is due to the destruction of evidence, its concealment and the construction of a lie from the highest spheres that prevents knowing…”.

Yes, Chuck.

And the reason…?