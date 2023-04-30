“I wanted to study and became a soldier, but I preferred the easy life.” That was what Roberto Salazar wanted the song that he had ordered to be composed to say. The 26-year-old American was exchanging text messages with a Mexican composer to share his ideas and polish the lyrics. He wanted a testimony of his double life: active seaman and cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer. And he wanted it to be a corrido, a musical genre, half music and half told legend, which is usually associated with drug trafficking. Everything changed on February 7, 2022, when Salazar was arrested and all the contents of his phone were exposed. The melody about his life did not come to light until Friday of last week, in the mouth of a prosecutor and minutes before he received his sentence in a California court. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking.

At the time of his arrest, Salazar had already spent seven years trafficking drugs and six as an active member of the United States Navy. His mother remembers that he was a very shy and sick child. At just 18 months old he had to enter intensive care because of a “strange virus” and at 4 years old he had to undergo an angina operation. At school, however, he flourished. He was a good student, sporty and sociable. “When he was 10 years old, everything changed in our family,” said Carmen Salazar, in a letter addressed to the court. His father was deported to Mexico and the Salazars moved to Tijuana to start over.

“For my son everything was like an adventure. He always saw the positive side no matter how bad the situation was, ”his mother defended. As of adolescence, the versions of Salazar’s life diverge. His family recounted that he was a young man who did the best he could under the circumstances: he taught himself to play the drums, joined a musical group from an evangelical church and dedicated a good part of his time to community work, giving food to the homeless people and collecting alms for his temple. In other parts of the court file, on the other hand, it is noted that he experienced various difficulties in his environment, marked by his father’s addictions, economic needs and constant trips to both sides of the border. Even as a teenager and encouraged by his father, Salazar became involved in migrant and drug trafficking.

In 2015, when he was about 17 or 18 years old, Salazar recruited SI, one of his classmates at Southwestern Community College in Chula Vista, to smuggle drugs hidden in cars and deliver them to different parts of California. On instructions from his father, Salazar paid his friend $2,000 for each shipment that crossed the border. SI went on like this for months. He hid kilos of cocaine and methamphetamine in the vehicles that delivered the narcotics in the Los Angeles area. A year later, his father was deported back to Mexico and Salazar joined the Navy. “From then on, the defendant continued to participate in drug trafficking activities, recruiting, managing and paying multiple drug dealers,” the summary reads.

By this point, his methods became more sophisticated. The delivery men met at a garage, picked up the cars where the drugs were hidden, and delivered them to California and Nevada. Orders were given in encrypted messages and payments were made in digital applications to avoid overdrafts. When no one else could move the packages, he did it himself.

In early 2017, her older sister became seriously ill and died. She, who also enlisted in the Navy, wanted Salazar to have a righteous path and he decided to rise through the ranks to honor her memory. Elaine Mora, a friend from church, noted that the defendant’s father became an addict and had problems with the law after also serving in the military. Naval discipline and illegal business, two apparently incompatible worlds, marked him and defined the course of his life. He became a radio operator and worked at a base in the border city of San Diego, but for the Prosecutor’s Office it was just a facade to cover up his business.

That same year he fathered a girl and, after various problems with his daughter’s mother, he obtained custody when she turned two. She “would do her hair, dress her, feed her, pick her up from daycare, and tuck her in before she went to bed every day. I was amazed at what a good father he was,” his mother said in a letter. His lawyer stated that he had tried to leave the drug business, but that his salary as a marine was not enough to take care of his daughter.

The sailor Roberto Salazar and his daughter. Courtesy

In parallel, Salazar put together his own work team and even recruited two former marines in 2021. AU, one of his colleagues in the Navy, drove a blue BMW at least five times with several kilos of drugs. In the workshop, the narcotics were hidden and false plates were put on to evade the controls of the migratory checkpoints. JR, who also passed through the naval corps, trafficked the substances in a white BMW, under the same modus operandi. But within a few months his collaborators were discovered, one by one. By now, they were moving thousands of doses of fentanyl in the southern United States, but his men had taken various risks: abandoning the drug in supermarkets and other public places, and narrowly escaping arrest or sometimes getting caught.

Father, churchman, sailor and drug trafficker, it was in the summer of 2020 when he contacted the composer in Mexico. The corrido tradition dates back decades in Mexico and tells epic stories of heroes and villains. They are a kind of oral history of events ranging from everyday events to the most extraordinary. After the outbreak of the drug war in Mexico in the mid-2000s, narcocorridos gained popularity, despite censorship and criticism of apologising crime. Famous kingpins became the protagonists of songs that became hits, even paying many times to appear on them.

However, several artists have claimed that musical heritage and have pushed not to criminalize the genre. “What the corridos narrate is a consequence of what is lived in Mexico and not the other way around,” Oswaldo explained in an interview Walo Silvas, vocalist of Banda MS, one of the most famous groups in the country and who recorded a corrido for the well-known video game franchise call of duty last year. Silvas affirmed that a good corrido must have three elements: a catchy melody, good harmony, and lyrics that reflect a true story, told from an impartial point of view. “A corrido is news,” he commented. The Banda MS song, for example, was based on the fictional story of a Mexican agent for an elite crime-fighting group.

In Salazar’s case, he wanted his corrido to focus on his career as a Marine, among all facets of his life, according to the newspaper. Los Angeles Times, although the Prosecutor’s Office also said that the letters covered his activities as a drug trafficker. The complete version of the song did not reach the judicial summary. The identity of the musician involved was not disclosed either.

At the end of 2022, eight months after his arrest, Salazar pleaded guilty, after two of his closest associates also signed a plea agreement. His acquaintances hoped that he would be given a second chance and asked for clemency so that he could continue to care for his daughter. But the crimes he confessed to were serious and carried a jail term of 10 years to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million. In the end, the sentence was 12 years and a financial penalty of $200.

His family claimed he was genuinely sorry, but authorities saw his actions as an offense they couldn’t let go. “Salazar betrayed his oath to the Navy and they were a significant threat to our national security,” the Justice Department statement read. “He hid in the ranks of our prestigious Armed Forces,” it is added in another part of the document.

In the midst of a new crusade against drugs, US authorities did not say whether the marine was collaborating with a cartel or a larger criminal organization to sell fentanyl, a drug that claims tens of thousands of lives by overdose each year in United States and that has strained relations with Mexico. In 2014, nine people were convicted of trafficking this synthetic drug. By 2021, 1,533 were sentenced and more than 86% had US citizenship, according to official figures. “I was wrong,” Salazar said before the judge handed down the sentence.

