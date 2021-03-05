Little by little, the Co-Responsible Plan, which is being developed by the Ministry of Equality and which will be applied by the Autonomous Communities, is taking shape. For now, it is already known that the program, which will be taken to the Council of Ministers next Tuesday, March 9, will feature a game of 190 million euros for its development during 2021. The intention of the plan is to create “a professional care bag” for families with children under 14 years of age in their care with the aim of “starting the path towards guaranteeing care as a right in Spain from the point of view of equality between women and men and from a perspective of guaranteeing universal rights, regardless of the employment status of the beneficiaries “, as indicated in the Proposed Agreement of the Sectoral Conference on Equality, which establishes the criteria upright distribution.

The objectives are favor the reconciliation of families with children under 14 years of age from an equality approach between women and men, create quality employment in the care sector Y dignify and certify the professional experience of non-formal care.

Thus, the autonomous communities will be responsible for using the amount allocated to the development of the Co-Responsible Plan to finance this type of project. According to the proposed agreement, these actions “should be allocated as a priority” to the care of single-parent families, victims of gender violence and other forms of violence against women, women in long-term unemployment, women over 45 years or family units in which there are other burdens related to care. In addition, in the processes for evaluating access to programs and benefits, “They must take into account the level of income and the family responsibilities of the people who intend to participate in them.”

The proposed agreement includes that the projects to be promoted by the communities fall into three types. First, professional care bags for families with children under 14 either with the “enabling of professional care services” that can be provided at home, for a specified number of hours per week, or in public facilities “such as schools, municipal centers or sports centers, among others”, highlights the proposed agreement that the sectoral one must be ratified. Second, the creation of quality employment with the promotion of employment in care bags of young people with professional profiles corresponding to TASOC profiles (Technician / or in Sociocultural Activities), Leisure and Free Time Monitors / s, TAFAD (Higher Technicians / Social Sports Animation), Early Childhood Education, Nursery and Kindergarten Assistants Y with the establishment of agreements with the SEPE or regional employment agencies in order to promote the inclusion in the care bags of people with professional experience in the formal and informal care sector, especially women over 45 years of age. Third, 10% of the credits must be invested in the accreditation of the non-professional care experience with the establishment of public mechanisms for the recognition of non-professional care experience that enable access to professional care bags, with special attention to the situation of women over 45 years of age.

In this sense, the autonomous communities must allocate the funds assigned to each of them to the three categories mentioned, not being possible to develop only one or some of the lines.

According to the proposed agreement, the criteria that will be taken into account for the distribution of the funds are the population under 14 years of age, the surface area, the dispersion of the population and the large cities. Thus, the community that will receive the most will be Andalusia, with just over 30 million euros, ahead of Catalonia (23.1), Madrid (22.1), the Valencian Community (16.4), Castilla-La Mancha ( 16.2), Castilla y León (15), Galicia (10.7) and Asturias (10.4). They will be followed by the Canary Islands (9.8), Extremadura (9.7), Murcia (7), the Balearic Islands (4.9), Asturias (4.4), La Rioja (3.3) and Ceuta and Melilla, with 1, 7 million each.