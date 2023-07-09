The correspondent for the Mexican newspaper La Jornada, in the state of Nayarit (west), Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, was found this Saturday lifeless in the town of Huachines, near the town of El Ahuacate, in the municipality of Tepic, the newspaper reported, citing ministerial sources.

Sánchez Iñiguez, 59, had been missing since last Wednesday.

Organizations defending freedom of expression pointed out that the correspondent would be the fourth journalist murdered so far in 2023 if it is confirmed that the event occurred due to their work.

The newspaper reported that the journalist’s absence was reported by his wife, Cecilia López, at the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) on Friday afternoon, and the complaint indicated that unknown persons took Luis Martín from his home, along with his computer, your cell phone, and a hard drive.

La Jornada pointed out that up to now the FGE “has not issued information on the event.”

The organization Article 19 previously reported that it had documented the disappearance of Sánchez Íñiguez, according to information published by the outlet, and that his whereabouts had been unknown since the night of Wednesday, July 5.

It indicated that the published information shows that they were not at the journalist’s home. “Some work materials such as his computer, his cell phone, a hard drive, as well as his media accreditation.”

In addition, it demanded that the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office attend to the family of Luis Martín and coordinate with the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) of Mexico “to investigate according to the Approved Protocol for the Investigation of Crimes committed against Freedom of Expression.”

Meanwhile, journalists from the state of Nayarit issued a statement stating that “in the last few hours the disappearance of three people related to the media in Nayarit was announced.”

The situations occurred at different times during this week, and developed between violent events.

Given this, they demanded the Governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro; President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; to the mayoress of Tepic, Geraldine Ponce, as well as to the state Prosecutor’s Office and the FGR to “exhaust all the lines of investigation on the three cases, which could relate his journalistic exercise to his abduction.”



“These violent disappearances not only seriously affect the three people involved, but also their families, the union and society in general, because they are violent actions that disrupt public peace and reveal the danger that all people are in at any time,” they pointed out.

On May 23, journalist and former municipal official Marco Aurelio Ramírez Hernández was shot dead in the city of Tehuacán, Puebla state, central Mexico.

Earlier, on May 11, journalist Gerardo Torres Rentería was shot to death in the resort of Acapulco, in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

#Nayarit | They locate the lifeless journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, reported missing on Wednesday; those responsible would have stolen a computer, a hard drive and his phone. pic.twitter.com/azatQuoypI — Adela Micha (@Adela_Micha) July 8, 2023

While on February 12, the journalist and human rights activist and environmentalist Abisaí Pérez Romero was assassinated in Tula, in the central state of Hidalgo.

In 2022, Mexico was listed as the most dangerous “country at peace” for the press, concentrating 20% ​​of the murders of journalists in the world, with 13 cases, according to the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

According to the organization Article 19, a total of 157 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico since 2000, possibly related to their work.

Of these, 47 were registered during the previous term of President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) and 37 during the current term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office on December 1, 2018.

