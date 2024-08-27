From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/27/2024 – 10:41

You Mail They will open a new national public competition in the second half of the year, with 3,468 vacancies.

There will be 3,099 positions for the role of agent and 369 for analyst, with initial salaries of R$2,429.26 and R$6,872.48, respectively.

Candidates must have a secondary education level for the agent position and a higher education level for the analyst position.

See the planned schedule below:

August: hiring of the bank;

September: publication of the competition notice;

December: start of hiring.

It is worth noting that the last national competition held by Correios was opened in 2011.

Post Office competition for medicine and occupational safety

In addition, the Post Office is accepting applications until September 8 for another public competition, with 33 vacancies in the areas of medicine and occupational safety, in addition to the creation of a reserve list. According to the state-owned company, the expectation is to make the first hires this year.

The company allocated 10% of its vacancies to people with disabilities (PWD) and 20% to people who identify as black (black or brown). The vacancies are distributed throughout the country and salaries range from R$3,672.84 to R$6,872.48.

Check the number of vacancies* by position and by state

*CR = reserve registration

Registration deadline

Registrations can be made until September 8th, exclusively online. (in this link)

Registration fee

R$ 70

Positions and starting salary

Junior Occupational Safety Technician: R$ 3,672.84

Junior Occupational Health Nurse: R$6,583.54

Junior Occupational Safety Engineer: R$ 6,872.48

Junior Occupational Physician: R$ 6,872.48

Test date

The tests are scheduled to take place on October 13th, a Sunday.

Assessment

The evaluation will be carried out by Iades (American Institute of Development) and the Post Office.

The first phase will consist of objective tests (of an eliminatory and classificatory nature), while the second phase will consist of verification of requirements, analysis of professional profile and completion of admission medical examinations.

Result

The results are scheduled to be announced on November 20th.