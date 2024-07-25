The enormous weight of the big American technology companies in the indexes is showing its most negative side this week. If when the trend is bullish and their share price soars, the high capitalisation of the so-called magnificent seven is able to make up for the bad times of dozens of other companies, now the opposite is happening: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Nvidia, Meta (Facebook) and Tesla account for around 30% of the S&P 500, and when they sneeze, the stock markets catch a cold. The S&P 500 paid for it this Wednesday with declines of more than 2%, its worst day in 19 months, despite the fact that 165 of its 500 companies closed in positive territory. The bad streak of these internet giants continued on Thursday, dragging down the semiconductor sector in Europe, where Infineon fell 5%, ASML fell 3% and BE Semiconductor 11%.

Wednesday’s plunge was a good example of the power of high concentration. Alphabet, Meta and Nvidia all fell by more than 5%, and Tesla by 12% after results that once again disappointed the market. Apple, Amazon and Microsoft held up a little better, but also went into the red by more than 2%. It was the biggest loss of value in a session ever experienced by the Magnificent Seven. And this milestone once again brings to the fore a dilemma: will the markets pay for their dependence on a few stocks?

As long as the music has been playing, investors have continued to dance. 2023 was a spectacular year in which two of the Magnificent Seven, Nvidia and Meta, rose the most, by 241% and 196% respectively. This year began with similar dynamics, between the favourable buzz of rate cuts and the benefits promised by artificial intelligence, but everything seems to have gone wrong in the last two weeks. In that time, the Magnificent Seven have accumulated falls of more than 10%, which means entering correction territory, while if the index is counted without their contribution, the result is practically flat.

More and more analysts are talking about an overheating of this select group of companies, and calling for portfolio rotation towards other companies that have been overshadowed by their success. “The earnings growth of the other 493 companies is expected to match that of the Magnificent Seven by the end of this year and the other 493 will take the lead in the first quarter of 2025,” predicts Linda Duessel, senior equity strategist at Federated Hermes. “We believe that cost-cutting efforts should lead to improved margins for the other 493 companies in 2024-25,” agrees Bank of America.

John Bogle, founder of Vanguard, the world’s largest mutual fund manager, coined a phrase that is still etched in stone by proponents of index investing. “Instead of looking for the needle in the haystack, buy the haystack.” That is, given the difficulty of predicting who the winners and losers will be each year, put your money in the largest group of companies and forget about the biggest. stock picking (picking specific stocks). This passive investment strategy has allowed those who follow it to benefit from Nvidia’s breakthrough without having to see it coming. But now, given the high weight of a group of chosen ones, doubts are being raised about whether buying US indices is enough to be diversified.

A long analysis on the private bank Kaiser Partner Remember that in the 1960s there was already a group of dominant stocks in the US market, the so-called Nifty 50, which included names that still occupy prominent positions, such as IBM, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, McDonald’s and Disney. And going back even further, the rise of telecommunications, electrification and car manufacturing gave disproportionate weight to names like AT&T, General Electric and General Motors for decades.

They therefore believe that with the new upward trends in artificial intelligence, e-commerce and electric cars, it is too early to say that valuations have gone too far. “Most of the Magnificent Seven companies have only been in the top 10 since 2020, and Tesla and Nvidia in particular are historically true newcomers. Only Microsoft has managed to stay at the top of the heavyweight group for more than two decades,” they explain.

Nor can the evolution of the Magnificent Seven be treated as that of a homogeneous group. While Nvidia’s share price has grown by 150% in 12 months, Meta’s by 56% and Amazon’s by 40%, Tesla’s has fallen by almost 20%, and has been overtaken in the global ranking by market capitalization. like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holding companyTaiwanese chipmaker TSMC and US firm Broadcom, and pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, recently renowned for its obesity treatments.

If the other six followed in Tesla’s footsteps, it would be a bubble burst, but that scenario does not seem to be a near-miss. Even though the shares of this group are more expensive than their earnings, the market is still counting on their growth to continue to be faster than the rest, thanks to the artificial intelligence revolution.

One of the factors that will determine their future will be the name of the next occupant of the White House. The relationship of some of them with Donald Trump has been turbulent in the past – Meta even deleted the Republican leader’s profiles on Facebook and Instagram – but the signs about what this eventual coexistence between Washington and Silicon Valley would be like are mixed: the vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, worked in that technological ecosystem for several years and maintains good relations with its most conservative executives, a supporter.

Trump has also made some advances: he recently praised Apple CEO Tim Cook, calling him “a very good businessman.” He has also hinted that his administration would facilitate the deregulation of artificial intelligence, something that would benefit the Magnificent Seven. However, his policy of tariffs and trade war threatens part of the international business of these companies.

