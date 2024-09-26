A space so important for the food safety of citizens like the municipal slaughterhouse should be in optimal conditions for the slaughter of animals that end up as food on household tables. However, despite the fact that during 2023 investments were made in actions to improve it, the municipal slaughterhouse of Salvador Alvarado continues to suffer from multiple deficiencies that prevent healthy function.

So far in 2023 and 2024, only about 60 percent of the rehabilitation of this place has been completed, because, although 90 percent of the roof is already new and they have new hooks to hang the meat, in reality it still requires a wastewater treatment plant for the slaughterhouse and a cooling room, as well as improving the condition of the truck freighter.

