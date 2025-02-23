Although different ways of making the skincare are popular in Spain, a good beauty routine always begins with the cleaning of the face. This is the best form of Eliminate superficial dirt and all makeup remains. There are different techniques such as double cleaning or the toner Wash Method that help in facial hygiene against grains, eruptions and black points.

Every day we talk about products that can be good or not to take care of our skin. The truth is that Not all creams are perfect for us. In fact, it is likely that as we turn years we need others to avoid the dreaded aging of the face. Fat skins with acne tendency, with spots, dry, wrinkles … Despite this, a routine that usually accompanies us is always that of Use a cleansing or racking oil.

How to use the cleaning or properly rack oil

In this sense, the dermatologist Leire Barrutia He has explained in a video on his social networks how a cleaning or racking oil should be used correctly. “Two or three pulsations are applied in the hand and massage on the face as the first step of cleaning,” he says.

At night, it applies “directly on dry skin to dissolve makeup, sunscreen and other remains of Fruit dirt Like our own fat. “Barrutia says that these products also remove the makeup of the eyes perfectly.





It can be used in fatty skin provided they are “well -formulated cleaning oils”, that is, It does not work anyone. In the event that it is an dismailing oil, the dermatologist affirms that it can be emulsified with a little water, “we massage it again and clarify it well with water.” Once this step is done and without drying the skin Cleaner gel is applied. That is, after clarifying the oil, that gel is put on and massage for a minutes before clarifying everything with water again.

The best skincare routine

As done, there are different ways to do the skincare. The dermatologist herself explained which is the best routine that can be done in the morning. The first step is the Water gel cleaning. This product regulates sebum production by its cleaning assets and eliminates all skin imperfections.

Then comes the turn of Soft physical exfoliating. It should be used between 2-3 days a week to remove skin scales. The third step, is the treatment or antioxidant serum. After this, it plays the eye contour and, finally, the SPF50 sun protector of broad spectrum.

