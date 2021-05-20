Fifty events make up the program of the festivities of Corpus Christi and the Virgen de la Salud de Archena. The celebrations will be conditioned for the second consecutive year by the Covid-19 pandemic. All groups and associations will carry out some of their activities, but always keeping the control and prevention measures.

The mayor, Patricia Fernández, and the councilor for Celebrations, Anselmo Campuzano, yesterday presented the program of events accompanied by the representatives of the different associations of Archeneras. Campuzano announced that “the streets will be filled with carpets, although to a lesser extent, and the Huerta peñas will be able to wear their costumes at religious celebrations.” In the most musical aspect, there will be several tributes to groups such as Queen, U2 and Bon Jovi.

Crafts will also be present with the celebration of a market, and the Virgen de la Salud will be transferred from the hermitage of the spa to the parish of La Purísima, although without the traditional processional parade. The program of the festivities also includes various sports activities, the amusement fair, fireworks castles, painting workshops, offering of flowers to the Patron Saint and tributes to the huertanos and festeros, explained Fernández.

The program starts on the 28th with a medieval market and will end on June 13 with the return of the Virgin.



The councilor praised the role that these “ancient celebrations” play, and pointed out that “it is now time for us to resume the acts in honor of Corpus Christi, although always warning and reminding ad nauseam that it is the responsibility of each and every one of us that we can enjoy them ».

The councilor asked the neighbors to comply with the established sanitary standards. “The virus is still there alive,” he said. The festivities will begin on May 28 with a medieval market and will end on June 13 with the return, without public, of the Virgen de la Salud to her sanctuary.