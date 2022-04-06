According to the first reports it would be a woman

New details emerge on the corpse re-emerged from the Po: it has no headbut only the body, which would be completely without clothes. The prosecutor is investigating for murder and it is assumed that the body may be that of a woman. For this reason, we continue to search among the reports of disappearance in the area near the place of the discovery in the river bed of the sack with the body inside.

The corpse found in a black bag in the Po river bed in Santa Maria Maddalena near Occhiobello, in the province of Rovigo, in Veneto, was completely naked, headless, but in a fairly good state of preservation. This is the first information coming from the investigators.

Some fishermen noticed the remains, who saw a suspicious lot in the middle of the stones of the embankment. For this they immediately called the Carabinieri. According to an initial examination, which has yet to be confirmed with more in-depth tests, it would be the body of a woman, but the conditional is a must.

There Prosecutor of Rovigo has already opened a file: an investigation is being carried out for murder, also in connection with the many unsolved cases of missing persons. Among the hypotheses and the most followed leads are the cases of two women who disappeared in Veneto in recent years.

We are talking about Isabella Noventa and Samira El Attartwo women who disappeared respectively from Padua on January 15, 2016 and October 21, 2019. Nothing is yet known about them, even if the alleged killers have been sentenced even without having ever found the bodies.

There is another lead, however, followed by the Carabinieri of Rovigo. It could also be a murder that took place in another place: for this reason the agents contacted commands and police stations upstream of the Po with respect to where they found the sack.

It could be a person killed in another place, whose body thrown into the Po was dragged to Occhiobello by the current of the river.