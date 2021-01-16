The body of a man of about 60 years, possibly a homeless person, appeared this Saturday at number 25 Arganda Street, in the district of Arganzuela, sources from Emergencias Madrid have confirmed to Europa Press. The Emergency services have confirmed the death although they have not been able to ascertain the causes. In any case, the victim showed no signs of violence.

Exactly a week ago, with the outbreak of the storm ‘Filomena’, the corpse of another 73-year-old man in what is popularly known as Plaza de la Palmera, on General Ricardos street on the corner of Nuestra Señora de la Luz, in Carabanchel, after he collapsed to the ground during a cardiorespiratory arrest.

With the beginning of the storm, another body was found, in this case in the municipality of Zarzalejo. It was buried by snow. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, he was referring days ago to another lifeless body found on a street bench although without specifying the municipality.