The Plenary rejects the resolution of the so-called agreement of the Teatro Circo and does not endorse the analogy with the sentence of Mamusa
Around 23 million euros. That is the amount that the company Lo Navarro de Murcia SA has claimed from the City Council of the capital after requesting the resolution of the urban agreement ZB-SD-Ct13, also known as the Teatro Circo. Based on this action, it was intended to undertake a residential development in the district of Cabezo de
#corporation #rejects #claim #million #agreement #north #Murcia
Leave a Reply