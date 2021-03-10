The decree law to avoid tax avoidance in related-party transactions, approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers, has been published today in the State official newsletter and it will come into effect tomorrow, Thursday. The rule, which modifies the laws on corporate tax and non-resident income, transposes a community directive into the Spanish legal system, and will take effect for tax periods that start from January 1, 2020 and have not concluded. upon its entry into force, as specified in the text of the decree.

The matter that is modified by the transposition of Directive (EU) 2016/1164 is that relating to hybrid asymmetries. Its objective is to neutralize its effects, which usually involve tax avoidance. The rule seeks to avoid a deduction of the expense in Spain if the corresponding income is not taxed in another country, or that there are double deductions of the same expense. It also seeks to prevent different situations in tax treatment between countries.

“It does not seek to increase tax collection, but to prevent behavior,” said the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, at the end of the Council of Ministers. The Government affirms that the concept of hybrid asymmetries responds to the different tax treatment that the same operation has on a company that, for example, is located in Spain, with respect to its subsidiary or related company that is located in another country. The directive tries to avoid that the same expense cannot be deductible in both countries at the same time or that an operation can be considered a deductible expense in one country, but that in the other it is considered income for tax purposes.

The community regulation that reaches the Spanish legal system is framed within the package of measures of the European Union aimed at the fight against tax avoidance, which have their origin in the final reports of the BEPS project of the OECD against the erosion of tax bases and profit transfers.

Hybrid asymmetries are those that can occur between a taxpayer resident in Spain (or a permanent establishment located in Spain of a non-resident entity) and an entity related to it that is in another country when the entities themselves, the operations they carry out or The income derived from these operations has different tax qualifications in Spain and in the other country. These can produce the deduction of an expense in Spain without taxing its corresponding income in the other country, or the double deduction of the same expense, or other assumptions that allow these structures to be used as a mechanism for the erosion of the tax base and transfer of profits. .

Thus, it is established, depending on the assumptions, that an expense will not be deductible, for an entity resident in Spanish territory (or a permanent establishment located in Spain of a non-resident entity), when the correlative income is not taxed in another resident entity in another country, or when such expense is also deductible in the other entity; or that the entity residing in Spanish territory must pay taxes on the income corresponding to expenses that have been tax deductible in another country in which the primary rule has not been applied.

Reinforcement measure

The Spanish regulation already contemplated some measures in this regard, specifically, on hybrid financial instruments between related parties, which generate a deductible expense for one of the parties and an exempt income for the other party, such as a delivery of funds from one of the parties. non-resident parent to a subsidiary resident in Spain that is classified as debt (loan) in Spain, but as capital (investment in the subsidiary’s own funds) in the State where the parent resides.

In this case, the Corporation Tax Law already prevented the Spanish subsidiary from deducting the expense for interest paid to its parent company if the parent company was not taxed on those interests, as they are considered in their State as exempt dividends or capital income. In addition, in a complementary manner, in the event that Spain was the domiciliary State of the parent company, the exemption was not applied to income from its subsidiary located in another country, if the payment generated a deductible expense for said subsidiary.

For this reason, the Treasury clarifies that the regulations that are transposed are to eliminate other types of hybrid asymmetries, “very casuistic, more complex and not so frequent in the Spanish tax system.” Regarding practices, for example, it seeks to avoid the effect of deduction of expenses, but not inclusion of income, in the case of operations carried out between a parent company and its subsidiary located in another country, or within a structured mechanism.

Or also the double deduction of the same expense in transactions carried out within a corporate group —or a business structure— with companies located in several different States. The implemented measures will neutralize the effects of hybrid asymmetries, thus putting an end to fiscal imbalances, which will prevent their use as a mechanism for erosion of the tax base and artificial transfer of profits, without this having a negative impact on investment. and cross-border trade.

The rules introduced with this decree will be applicable to hybrid asymmetries that take place between Spain and other EU Member States, and between Spain and third countries or territories provided that the parties involved in the operation are related persons or entities, as well as when the asymmetry occurs within the framework of a structured mechanism.