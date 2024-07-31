Bernardo AP earned 1,600 euros a month for his position as a corporal in the Civil Guard in the tax section of Algeciras (Cádiz). Neither more nor less than the same salary that any other colleague in the same category could receive between 2010 and 2016. With these emoluments, it would have been difficult to have a corporate network of 12 companies and four temporary unions capable of obtaining million-dollar public concessions, if it were not for the fact that Corporal Bernardo had key help from the laundering of up to 1.6 million euros from drug traffickers. His conduct has led to him being sentenced to seven years in prison and a fine of 4.5 million euros.

More information

The Algeciras Section of the Provincial Court of Cadiz has convicted the 55-year-old civil guard for a crime of money laundering, aggravated by drug trafficking origin, and for another of criminal organization. In addition, sentence 211/2024 of July 22 has found Bernardo’s two children, María del Mar and Juan Francisco, guilty of being necessary collaborators in the crime of money laundering, for which it imposes sentences of three years and one month in prison and fines of 4.5 million euros on each. The three, despite lacking “sufficient personal economic resources, have formed a complex corporate structure made up of twelve companies and four temporary joint ventures, the latter with the purpose of participating in different public tenders,” according to the ruling.

This is not the first time that Bernardo A. has had problems due to his involvement with drug traffickers. Both he and his wife were arrested in October 2014 for belonging to a criminal organisation and money laundering. Almost four years later, in March 2018, the National Police arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of document forgery. At that time, the agents arrested him for using a judicial warehouse owned by him, Rent Marín SL, as a camouflaged parking lot for drug traffickers’ SUVs. The investigation for money laundering, carried out by the anti-drug prosecutor of Campo de Gibraltar, Macarena Arroyo, which has now ended with his conviction, covers from 2015 – the year in which he ended up transferred to the Civil Guard post in Almadén (Ciudad Real) – until 2018, when he had been on leave for two years.

During this period, the proven facts of the sentence describe a complex economic, corporate and real estate network made up of 12 companies and four temporary joint ventures, the latter with the aim of participating in various public tenders. Two of them were able to win the public contract for a judicial deposit in Seville for a value of 544,500 euros. Corporal Bernardo added to this an elaborate structure of private loans or third-party capital “aimed at disguising and serving as justification for the amounts invested, loans that despite their legal appearance are covertly made with the cash amounts that are being laundered.”

The Guardia Civil corporal also laundered part of the money through real estate purchases made directly by him or through companies managed by his children: both plots and land and high-end cars, in addition to numerous trips to countries and cities such as Japan, London, Morocco, Orlando or Riviera Maya. The evidence also documented how Bernardo A. spent part of the money – although the exact amount could not be determined – participating in car races.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

During the trial, held from June 3 to 7, the corporal claimed to have been a businessman since 1997. Most of the companies, created in Castellar (Cádiz), were dedicated to scrapyards, car sales or active tourism companies and a judicial deposit, in addition to having made different real estate acquisitions. However, the three judges have considered that a good part of these corporate movements were made with money from drug trafficking.

The ruling extends the responsibility to the children, considering that “they were perfectly aware of the abnormality of the economic/corporate/financial activity carried out by their father,” the ruling explains. In this way, the judges have rejected the argument of the defense, which tried to exonerate them by pointing out that all the actions and decisions were directed by the parent.

When the police arrested Corporal Bernardo in March 2018 for using a judicial warehouse in La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz) as a protected parking lot for drug traffickers, he and his company Rent Marín were already under suspicion for other crimes. Just two months earlier, three hooded men attacked a judicial warehouse in Conil de la Frontera, also in the province of Cádiz, and stole a drug boat. The assailants, armed with pistols, allegedly tied up the security guard who was guarding the investigations at the time. But investigators quickly found contradictions in the statements of the facts and strange circumstances surrounding the case.