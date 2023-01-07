Fortunately, the Coronel brothers (above onboard) both escaped unscathed. And before you go wild in the comments: people who think otherwise go to hell.

Yes, the Dakar, which is also still going on in January. The festival through the loose sand has already been underway for a week. Of course the Coronel brothers are also participating again. This time together in the same car. That is nice, but it also means that if there is malheur, it immediately means problems for both.

And misfortune, that came today. The Coronels’ sister car had already crashed earlier. Towards the end of today’s stage (even a few kilometers before the end), the Coronels’ car also overturned several times. The car was damaged in such a way that the finish could only be reached thanks to the help of the Riwald Dakar Team.

The Coronels are a bit shaken up, to say the least. One of the two (always difficult to tell apart) said afterwards:

There was no end to it, we just kept rolling. Four, five, six times? I do not know. A Coronel, knows that the best crashes are the ones where you don’t remember how many times you rolled over

On screen through Twitter can be seen that it was probably twice if I count a bit okay. But a little bit of Italian-Dutch exaggeration aside, it was a big hit anyway.

Before the stage, team Coronel was still in a nice fifteenth place in the standings. But they can of course forget a finish high in the general list after today. The Dakar adventure can, however, continue. Although they miss tomorrow’s stage, they can rejoin on Tuesday, according to them RallyManiacs. Apparently the rally is a bit easier than it used to be…

