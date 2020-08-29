He Tour de France 2020 starts today in Nice. The most important race, in the middle of the major health and economic crisis in a century by the pandemic of coronavirus. The lifeline for a sport than It depends more than any other of his sponsors and the visibility of television. Christian Prudhomme, director of the round, and David Lappartient, President of the International Cycling Union (UCI), they did not tire of repeating it during the months of confinement: “Save the Tour it means save cycling“. In fact, the express calendar and compressed it built around the Tour. But the previous runrún is not aimed at discussing the favorites: the platoon fears that competition does not end in Paris because of the evolution of the virus.

The department of the Alpes-Maritimes, to which Nice belongs, is found in Red zone since Thursday. Two members of the Lotto Soudal staff they tested positive in the PCR tests carried out since Wednesday. The sanitary protocol, that in the beginning would have prevented that the belgian team take the exit for their two cases, was made more flexible to the point that there will only be expulsions with two positive riders in less than a week. The organization conveys the impression that the Tour has to go ahead whatever, although the caravan is reduced by 40%, to only 3,000 accredited people. Of course, it also slides that the hand will not shake to put the brake.

Despite the absences due to poor form in the line-up of Ineos de Froome, four-time champion, and Thomas, winner in 2018, and that of Kruijswijk in the Jumbo due to injury, the fight due to the yellow jersey it is presented as a train collision between the two teams, with Bernal (defending champion), Carapaz and Sivakov on the one hand, and Roglic, Dumoulin and Bennett on the other. Yes, with margin for Pinot, Landa, Buchmann, Nairo, Pogacar, Superman, Mas …

The Tour will delve into the top five mountain ranges from the country: the Alps, the Pyrenees, the Massif Central, the Jura and the Vosges. On the second day there will already be 3,500 meters of unevenness, and on the fourth there will be the first high altitude finish in Orcières Merlette. However, the race will be decided in the last week, with the Alps and the La Planche time trial on the penultimate day, the only stage of fighting against the clock. A path for climbers. For the brave. But all you have to risk on the road should not turn into recklessness off the fences, in the midst of a global pandemic. The show starts this afternoon. How it will end is unknown.