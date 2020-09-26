Flora Rojas lowered her eyelashes forever. The abstract bug, every day more zigzagging, took him away in less than 48 hours. It was withering. Juan, her only son, remembers one of the last anecdotes that his mother told him. It happened back in the nineties. Rojas, a brunette, walked flirtatiously through a radiant Puerta del Sol. Suddenly, on the square, she observed with her Hollywood blue eyes a gypsy girl who had a small stall of astral charts. She went there immediately. He wanted to know as soon as possible what the hell the future had in store for him. The gypsy took her hand gently. He began to read the afterlife to her, furrowing the cracks in his fingers. There are tickles that reach God. Without saying a whistle, Flora heard the timeline enter through her ears. “You will live 100 years!”, Said the young woman. Rojas got up from there very happy. It was seen in the Olympus of centennial women. She died last Monday. She was 99 years and 9 months old.

―He was close.

“He did not have that coronavirus,” says his son.

There is nothing about Rojas on the Internet. Google, reluctant to anonymity, does not retain a single trace. But there are still old footprints that leave some trace. Last Monday, on the pages of the Local edition of EL PAÍS Madrid, a small corner on page four had his name stamped. It was his obituary. “Flora Rojas de las Heras. Girl guide of the scouts of Spain since 1930. Secretary of the Spanish School magazine. Your son, your daughter-in-law, your granddaughter and your great-grandson will talk about you to the new generations. Rest in peace”.

Rojas was born on December 13, 1920 in Calle de la Cruz, a central street in the old Madrid de los Austrias where the romantic poet Espronceda died. She was the second of four siblings. It belonged to a humble family of artisans of the time. Watchmakers, polishers, jewelers; tic-tac mechanics. They were true Madrilenians, purebred, authentic, but without dressing as cool. They lived in a time when the center of the capital was still a town.

As a young woman, she was a woman far ahead of her time. It carried feminism as its flag. There are photos of her in cowboy overalls that, if Franco ever saw them, would give her a break. As a child, she listened to her grandfather’s efforts. In 1930 she entered the scouting scene with her brothers. She loved the camps in the mountains. At the time, back in 1956, she approved the motorcycle license with 36 years. With the approval in hand, she invested her small savings in a sidecar. It crossed the arteries of Madrid as the cardinal points are drawn on the earth. They never fined her. Four years later, she went to get the car license. She loved bikes. She preached environmentalism. She was a true adventurer.

One afternoon he went out for a walk towards the Cibeles fountain. On the Círculo de Bellas Artes he saw a very handsome man. They exchanged glances. “That was the ligodrome of the time ”, says his son. He had just met Juan González, the man of his life. González was one of the capital’s income inspectors. A man from Madrid who wanted to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Matilde González Estúa, the first woman to hold an administrative position at the Madrid City Council.

Franco’s darkness put an end to modernity in 1936. Flora left the scouts. She found a lifetime job as a secretary at the educational magazine Escuela Española, a notebook founded by the family of former socialist minister Javier Solana. “It was a magazine of my grandparents,” says the politician by phone. “There were many enterprising women there.”

In 1950 Juan, their only son, was born. 18 years later, his father died of lung cancer. “He smoked like a carter.” Flora was widowed at the age of 49. She had no other man. Neither lovers. She loved to walk around her Madrid alone. “She was so playful. When I was a child she loved to chase me down the hall with a flip flop, ”says her only granddaughter, Sara, 38. She says that her grandmother always enjoyed a reed and a tapa. Her son specified that there were days that she exceeded. She suffered some colic. She couldn’t bear to see a sauce without spreading. It cooked wonderfully. She did some really good roasts. There was even a time when she wanted to make delicious desserts. She lived alone until she was 90 years old.

In 2010 he entered a nursing home in the center of Madrid. In 2020 something pachucha entered, but with the memory intact. Last Friday, by surprise, his son Juan’s mobile rang:

– Your mother is sick. Two employees have tested positive and she has been infected.

Juan was with his wife in Alicante. He grabbed the car immediately. He appeared at night at the Hospital de la Princesa. There, together, in the room, they spent the last hours. “Before losing consciousness we talked for a long time. I told him about our life. It left me with a feeling of peace and, I think, it also left that same feeling ”. Her mother did not speak. Her glassy blue eyes moved in response. Hours later, the augury of that young gypsy woman from Puerta del Sol vanished for only three months.

Juan returned home, began to prepare the funeral, opened boxes, drawers, documents. Nobody teaches the bureaucracy of death. Fate saved one last twist. Searching a piece of furniture, he came across a handwritten letter from his mother. There he made a last wish. She wanted to be cremated with her husband and her family in La Almudena. That’s how it went.

Last Sunday, at the funeral, the priest gave the last answer to his son, his daughter-in-law, his granddaughter, his granddaughter’s husband and his great-grandson, Leo, a very mischievous four-year-old blond who would not stand still. During the mass, the priest approached the microphone and said: “Flora was a lady who walked a lot in her life.” The great-grandson, hearing it, got up and answered before everyone’s astonished gaze:

– No, no, he was no longer walking.

And it unleashed the laughter of the family.