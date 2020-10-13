The quarantine was, for many, the most fortunate, days of constantly informing themselves about the outside without participating in it. For these citizens, private and public life fell apart dramatically. The world was paralyzed by a pandemic, hospitals could not cope and the statistics described an unmanageable hell; at the same time, each one’s life was as comfortable as each house allowed. This dissonance was a characteristic of that confinement and it will be of the stories that are told about it, a genre that this week will have a sudden moment of splendor.

Netflix premieres Tuesday Homemade, a series of shorts made by filmmakers around the world since their confinement. Pablo Larraín has coordinated a team that includes Paolo Sorrentino, Ladj Ly, Gurinder Chadha, Kristen Stewart or Maggie Gyllenhaal. At the end of the week, Amazon Prime Video will premiere Co-Fi-Na-Dos stories, something similar but on a Spanish scale: these five shorts are signed by Juan Diego Botto, in his directorial debut, Fernando Colomo or Álvaro Fernández Armero. There is no great platform without its series of confinement: these two titles are added to At home, the series of five medium-length films that HBO Spain premiered on June 3, Quarantine diaries, a sitcom of eight episodes that TVE aired between April and May.

The merit of putting technical and artistic teams to work in those days is undeniable. Another thing is what that job wants to say. In these chronicles of the coronavirus, all the series except TVE tell individual stories. And in all these chapters, the key is how they respond to that dissonance between the house and the outside world; relative comfort and untamed hell. Where do they place the character’s problems in that world of thousands of daily deaths and funerals without an audience; whether they choose to be a play about the pandemic or just one made during the pandemic. There is a whole scale of gray: some, those who pretend to be pure entertainment, choose not to mention it, others touch it only on top. Those with more serious aspirations incorporate it directly into the plot. Others allude to it recreating that suffocating atmosphere of those who contemplate, immobile, how the world radically changes from one newscast to another.

The series of 17 Netflix shorts deals directly with the pandemic or, at least, the effects of the quarantine on the characters. Sorrentino uses dolls of Pope Francis and the Queen of England as actors, and imagines that Elizabeth is trapped in the Vatican with the pontiff. For both characters, losing freedom means gaining it: they no longer have anyone to tell them what to do at all times. The Pope wants to swim naked, Isabel wants to see again The Crown on Netflix (“only the first season: I was young then,” he says).

Larraín starts from the reflections on the past that we have all made during the confinement, and places them in a videoconference between an aging widower and a former lover. The presence of a nurse in the background acts as a solemn reminder of the seriousness of the situation (and, in the end, an invaluable comic element). Ladj Ly, Director of The Miserables Last year, he put a drone to fly over a poor neighborhood in Paris, an approach so austere that it is even lyrical and memorable.

Half of these shorts are directed by women, some of color. His gaze, unusual in large productions, refreshes some well-known stories such as that of the couple who tense up during their quarantine, which this time Rungano Nyoni directs (watch out for the appearance of Pedro Sánchez as the main character’s object of desire). Maggie Gylenhaal explores the sense of isolation and apocalypse with a short border on fantasy, about a man isolated during the end of the world. At one point, he makes love to a tree: it is something beautiful and moving (the role of sex in the quarantine probably deserves a separate series, but in these chapters it is absent). Kirsten Stewart, in her directorial debut, does an exercise in style supported by her incredible performance: there are practically only close-ups of her face, which carries the full weight of the story.

The Con-Fi-Na-Dos Stories Amazon Prime Video players play in a league more like the At home of HBO Spain: stories of gender located in the pandemic. Calibrating the genre with the context is the great challenge here and perhaps that is why those that appeal to the dark side of the viewer work better. In the first, Luis Tosar plays a shady businessman who must manage a complicated illegal operation from his villa that ends up putting him in front of the police: possibly the most effective. Álvaro Rico, freed from the confines (with forgiveness) of his character in Elite, plays a murderer’s apprentice, in a short that appeals to macabre humor, a fundamental key to doing something light during a pandemic. At the other extreme, there is a comedy about an actress who must audition in the spare time left by her husband and son. Your tone may be forced. Who does not want to return to the traumatic memory of quarantine, however, will appreciate it.