Chilean authorities reported this Wednesday that the positivity rate -the number of COVID-19 infections detected for every 100 PCR tests performed- rose to 11.01%, a data that has not been registered since the worst time of the pandemic, in June 2020.

The percentage was obtained from the results of 35,006 PCR tests performed in the previous day and was accompanied by a count of 3,958 new infections, which are at the average of 4,000 daily cases that has been registered since the end of February, with peaks of more than 5,000.

A positivity rate of less than 5% for two consecutive weeks is one of the epidemiological criteria established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider the pandemic controlled.

These new records from Chile They are a consequence of the southern summer vacations, which are experiencing their peak period in February, explained a few days ago from the Ministry of Health, and have motivated large cities in the country to go into quarantine again.

All this despite the successful vaccination process carried out by Chile, a leader in Latin America and one of the best in the world, being, along with Israel, the country that is inoculating the doses for every 100 people the fastest, reaching already injecting a dose to more than 4 million people of the 19 million that the country has.

With the data reported this day by the Ministry of Health, there are already 867,949 people who have been infected with covid-19 in Chile since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 27,982 are in the active stage of the virus.

Regarding deaths, the authorities counted another 24 for causes associated with covid-19, leaving the total at 21,206.

The beds

The daily report also reported that 1,881 people are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICU) -42 more than the previous day-, of which 1,609 are supported by mechanical ventilation.

At this time, there is a total of 204 ICU beds available for the patient who requires it throughout the country.

Given these data, the president of the Medical College, Izkia Siches, said that they are “very worried” due to the current situation of the pandemic and that, if they only took the indicator of occupied ICU beds, “all of Chile should be in confinement.”

“They are within their capacity, even with expansion, already well exceeded, bordering 100%. We have always argued that more than continuing to expand critical beds, it is necessary to lower the number of cases, “Siches told the local newspaper El Sur.

Given the rebound in cases that had been experienced since last Thursday the number of communes increased in Chile (sectors of cities or entire towns) for which the Ministry of Health decreed quarantine.

While waiting for the new announcements from the authorities, at this moment there are quarantines decreed for 244 communes of the 346 that the country has, among those that are in total confinement and those that have this restriction only on weekends.

If this amount is maintained, next weekend 90% of the population of the country would be confined, according to an information from the local digital Emol.

Source: EFE

PB