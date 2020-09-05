About a month ago, Russia surprised the world by registering the world’s first corona virus vaccine. Even by November, approval for the use of emergency began to be said. Meanwhile, health officials and experts have said that Russia has not yet given vaccine to a large population except for trials. Even low doses are being sent to large areas.The reason for the slowing of the vaccination campaign is not yet understood. It may also have limited production capacity behind it. There is also an opinion that it is felt hesitant to give such a product to a large population. Recently, a shipment of dosages was sent to only 20 people in an area of ​​2 million people.

Russia’s Ministry of Health has not revealed how many people have been vaccinated in Russia. The country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said small shipments have been sent to Russia’s provinces. However, he did not say how many doses were sent and by when they would be available. He had stated that the first sample vaccine would be sent to the Leningrad region near St. Petersburg.

‘Vaccine limited to trial’

At the same time, Svetlana Javidova, director of the Association of Clinical Trial Organizations, says that if the production of this vaccine is limited it is good because it was given early approval. According to a study published in Lancet in September, this vaccine is safe. This generated cellular and antibody response, according to Phase 1 and Phase 2 data. The results of the Phase 3 trial are expected to be published in October-November.

Corona Vaccine Update: Russian vaccine results in good human trials