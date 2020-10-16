Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, on October 8 in Phoenix. Carolyn Kaster / AP

Just two weeks after the White House outbreak, the coronavirus now stalks the Democratic nomination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The senator from California has suspended her events until Monday after two members of her team, including the communications manager, became infected with the virus. The campaign team of the candidate for the vice presidency reported this Thursday afternoon that the result of her test was negative. For his part, a member of the company that operates the plane that transports Biden has also been infected, but the presidential candidate, the leader in the polls, will not quarantine because, according to his close friends, he was not in close contact with the affected person.

Harris planned to hold campaign events in the coming days in North Carolina, Iowa and Ohio, three of the nine most competitive states in the race. With less than 20 days left for the November 3 elections, the California senator was forced to suspend the meetings due to contagions in her environment. The vice presidential candidate assured on Twitter that she does not present symptoms and that she was not in close contact during any of the two cases of her team during the two days prior to her positive tests. “As a precaution, I will cancel my trips until Sunday and continue to campaign virtually,” Harris posted.

Biden is also haunted by the virus, although with more distance. An administrative member of the company that leases the plane in which the Democrat is traveling tested positive for COVID-19, according to campaign director Jen O’Malley Dillon. Biden’s team was quick to clarify that the candidate “was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC [Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades], with this individual in no time. “

According to the aircraft campaign, the infected employee traveled on the same plane as the former vice president when he traveled to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday. But both times he sat in the back row, more than 50 feet from Biden. The CDC recommends keeping a distance of one row in front and another in the back, so there would be no risk of contagion in the first accounts.

Tonight Biden has a voter meeting scheduled on ABC television. At the same time, NBC has re-scheduled a town hall led by Trump. In theory this Thursday the second presidential debate was going to take place, but the Debate Committee canceled the meeting after Trump refused to participate in virtual format. Earlier this month the Republican president tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital for three nights, under aggressive treatment.

