The Chinese city of Wuhan was the first place where infections with the new coronavirus, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, were detected. The town was declared free of COVID-19 in April, although a group of scientists now assures, in a study published in Plos Neglected Tropical Diesases, that in May there were still large population groups that were asymptomatic carriers of the disease.

The peak of infections in Wuhan, where two-thirds of the infections reported across the country were registered, occurred in February. However, Although at the beginning of April the city was declared free of contagions, still in the month of May there were traces of the disease among the population.

Scientists have analyzed 60,107 people, in principle, healthy in the city to try to locate antibodies against COVID-19. The result obtained is that “Thousands of Wuhan residents were infected asymptomatic when it was assumed that the disease was under control.”

IgG and IgM antibodies

The study, conducted by workers at Wuhan University and led by Xue-Jie Yu, analyzed IgG and IgM antibodies obtained in blood obtained from patients between March 6 and May 3, 2020.

Positive IgG antibodies mean that the subject has suffered from the disease, while IgMs suggest that the patient has recently had or is suffering from the condition. 0.46% of the patients had IgM antibodies, a figure significantly higher than the 0.38% of Chinese citizens who had antibodies, either IgG or IgM, at the time of the analysis.

“The data we have obtained indicates that thousands of people were asymptomatic carriers of the virus between March and May, while the institutions did not report any clinical case of coronavirus”, concludes the study.

Thanks to the detection and testing of the different types of antibodies, science takes steps forward in the investigation of asymptomatic infections, the detection of which is one of the aspects of the pandemic that most worries the health authorities of the world governments.