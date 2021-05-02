The virologist Rafael Sanjuan, a 43-year-old Valencian, has just received almost 2.5 million euros of the EU to investigate dangerous viruses, hidden in wild animals and capable of making the leap to humans. The question is not if it will happen again, but when. A group of experts from the World Health Organization alerted in September 2019 that humanity must prepare for the worst: a lethal respiratory pathogen pandemic. Three months later, the new coronavirus was identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has already killed more than three million people. The 2019 report warned of the “very real” possibility of a virus appearing that kill 80 million.

Sanjuán —of the Institute for Integrative Systems Biology, in Valencia— is one of the leading experts in Spain on the evolution of viruses. The 2.5 million euro grant is the third it has received from the European Research Council, a body that finances science of excellence. Before he received two million euros to study the social evolution of viruses and 1.4 million for investigate your mutations.

Sanjuán’s team will study viruses whose genetic sequence is known, but not how they work. Your group will generate fragments of these viruses and create frankensteins with other harmless viruses, to investigate whether they are capable of infecting human cells in the laboratory. “There are hundreds of thousands of these wild viruses and we don’t know which one will invade us next. We can say, for example, if a variant of a bat virus from Southeast Asia is dangerous and has a high risk of jumping, ”explains the virologist, also a professor of Genetics at the University of Valencia.

Question. You speak in your research of “the social life of viruses.” Do they have a social life?

Answer. Viruses can cooperate and can cheat with each other. They can even communicate. In viruses that infect bacteria, it has been seen that they can emit a signal [una molécula] to inform other members of the population how many viruses there are. If there are many neighbors present, viruses prefer to remain dormant within their host, because there is a lot of competition. If there are few signals, they go out to expand. This type of virus-virus communication shows that they do have a certain social facet.

“It was said that the coronavirus did not mutate almost, but it mutates a lot”

P. How many variants of the new coronavirus can a covid patient have inside?

R. It is curious, because until not long ago it was said that the coronavirus almost did not mutate. And even expert people said it. Coronaviruses mutate a lot, although somewhat less than other RNA viruses [su tipo de material genético, diferente del ADN]. What happened? That when a virus enters a new population, at first, it is quite homogeneous genetically, because only a few viruses have crossed the border between the animal host and humans. But, as it spreads in the human population, there are more and more copies of the virus and more variants appear. Today we already see that the variants are the main problem that we are going to have to fight the virus. Inside a covid patient there are billions of particles and millions of mutation events. In the end thousands of genetic variants accumulate. Most mutations do not work well and are irrelevant, but a few can improve the virus and be successful, generating more transmissible variants, capable of escaping the immune system or resistant to drugs.

P. Was the idea that the new coronavirus mutated little wrong?

R. Coronaviruses mutate slightly less than other RNA viruses – perhaps three times less than HIV, flu, and Ebola – but much more than other viruses we know of, such as herpes. If the virus produces thousands of variants but worsens when mutating, we will not see them, but I think that the coronavirus has room for improvement, because it is a new virus. When a virus reaches a new host it can be optimized. And what we see is that the coronavirus is being optimized, especially to be transmitted better, which does not mean that it is more lethal. It can be transmitted very well and be a very attenuated virus.

P. Are you worried that there are more than 300,000 cases in India every day? Can it be a breeding ground for the virus to optimize itself a lot?

R. Of course. The more people are infected, the more opportunities there are for beneficial variants for the virus and therefore dangerous for us to appear.

“Inside a covid patient there are millions of coronavirus mutation events”

P. It is like the million monkeys pounding on a million typewriters, which in the end can end up writing The Quijote.

R. Yes, that is a metaphor for natural selection, which is a blind process.

P. A person can be infected at the same time by two different variants of the virus and those two variants, say, are having sex Y offspring hybrid: the so-called recombination.

R. Co-infection of the same cell with different variants is the precondition for recombinants to appear. If you look at the variants that are appearing, it seems quite that recombination is playing an important role.

P. Do you think conspiracy think that the new coronavirus could escape from a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

R. I think that the most probable thing, because it has happened before, is that it comes from nature. These theories conspiracy they also occurred with other earlier emerging viruses, such as HIV. There was a theory that HIV originated in polio vaccination campaigns, because cells from chimpanzee kidneys were used to make the vaccine. Then it was shown that the origin of the virus was earlier. I believe that, taking into account that virus host jumps occur more or less regularly and sometimes lead to pandemics, our starting hypothesis must be that it is a natural process. Or rather, induced by human beings, but because we are altering the habitats of the animal species that are the source of these viruses. It is true that the fact that there is a high biosafety laboratory in Wuhan, where people work with coronavirus, makes you think that it is a lot of coincidence, but that something makes sense does not mean that it is true.

“You have to reward quality, but in Spain quantity is highly rewarded” Virologist Rafael Sanjuán is part of the European scientific elite, but his merits are not enough for the guardian of the Spanish university, the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA). Sanjuán has obtained almost six million euros in aid from the European Research Council for cutting-edge projects, but his work is not top-notch according to ANECA criteria. “In research, I do not reach category A for professor, only B, because they ask you for a quantity: about 120 articles. But it is not the same to have 120 articles of main author in the journal Science than to have 120 articles as a third author in a scientific journal that has nothing to do with Science. The difference is abysmal, ”he explains. Seven researchers with millionaire European aid have denounced similar situations in the pages of EL PAÍS. They triumph in the scientific elite of the continent, but are rejected by ANECA to be full professors or full professors, due to rigid requirements such as the accumulation of hours of teaching or research to weight. Sanjuán believes that this system is defective: “I do not reach the 1,400 hours of class that they require me to accredit me in order to be a professor. You have to reward quality, but in Spain quantity is highly rewarded ”.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter.