Montserrat Vilà, researcher at the Doñana Biological Station of the CSIC. Maria Concepcion Muñoz

Montserrat Vilà, a 55-year-old researcher at the CSIC’s Doñana Biological Station, born in Figueres (Girona), has observed the evolution of covid and discovered that the behavior of the epidemiology of human pathogens and the biology of invasions by plants and animals share many mechanisms, phenomena and challenges, but also potential solutions. After more than a year of pandemic, he has taken his conclusions to a synthesis study published in BioScience of which she is the main author. In it, he advocates an interdisciplinary perspective that brings together research on infectious diseases and the invasion of alien species that allow us to understand present and future threats, as well as improve prevention and response measures.

More information

Question. In his study, he reflects that more than 60% of emerging infectious pathogens are of zoonotic origin, which can be transmitted between animals and humans. Also the coronavirus?

Answer. It is clear that the origin of the coronavirus is zoonotic. What is not clear is which animals have been reservoirs. But in our work we not only talk about the origin but about the entire process that an epidemic or invasion follows from the time the species is introduced until it expands. There are tools, protocols, ways of doing research in epidemiology that can help us understand invasions and, conversely, ways in which we approach invasions of plants and animals that can also help address epidemics, to mitigate them.

P. Could the coronavirus be considered an invasive species?

R. From our point of view, yes, because it is a microorganism that has originated in a certain biogeographic region and has been introduced and expanded in others through human activities. It is a global biological invasion. If the people of China had not moved or we had not gone to China, surely it would have been a disease that had not crossed geographical limits. But that was impossible to limit in such a globalized world.

P. Their research also reflects that 16% of the world’s 100 worst invasive alien species promote the spread and impact of human pathogens.

Many exotic species are implicated in infectious diseases

R. We have looked one by one the 100 most invasive species according to IUCN [Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza] as an example. Many of them are reservoirs or vectors or facilitate the transmission of pathogens. This is the case and the invasion procedure is key in the transmission of pathogens. This does not mean that there are not also endemic pathogens that reemerge. An example is the yellow fever registered in Andalusia, which is not transmitted by any exotic mosquito but by native mosquitoes. But the 16% figure shows that many alien species are implicated in infectious diseases.

P. What are the parallels between an invasive species and a pathogen?

R. The phases from when an exotic species is introduced until it becomes invasive would be the same for a pathogen that causes an epidemic, since from its introduction it goes through the phases of infection and transmission, which are very similar to the phase of establishment and transmission. expansion of an exotic plant or animal into a new ecosystem. In this work we also focus on what characteristics make a plant or an animal become invasive, what interactions it carries out with the species of the new ecosystem. This can also translate to what happens to a pathogen when it enters the body. We can see the immune system as if it were an ecosystem and we draw parallels that can be applied in research on pathogens.

We can see the immune system as if it were an ecosystem

P. Why hasn’t it been done before?

R. Because each scientist or discipline occupies its niche. I dedicate myself to plants and use techniques, scientific approaches and a vocabulary that are typical of the world of plant ecology or botany. The immunologist uses other terminology and tools to study how a body reacts to a parasite. The biological resolution scales are different. When I started this work, I got in touch with some colleagues who work on the same thing and we realized that, in order to do this conceptual development, we needed people who work with parasites and who understand the response of the human body to infections. At the beginning of the pandemic there was a huge avalanche of biomedical information and I was seeing questions that were similar to those we ask ourselves in ecology. I thought that more interdisciplinarity was necessary, talking among ourselves to compare concepts and perhaps use the same techniques. For example, to predict the expansion of species, the models that are used in epidemiology are some and those that we use in biological invasions are others. There is much to learn there.

P. In prevention and eradication, would this interdisciplinary model also work?

R. In invasion biology, prevention requires an analysis of the pathways of entry, of how invasive species are likely to reach a new region, country or continent (primary introduction) and how they subsequently spread in the introduced region (secondary spread). This two-way classification has rarely been applied to emerging infectious pathogens. In the prevention of infections by pathogens, the same precautions must be taken. This is very important because, if you know what the entry routes are and how to attack them, you can already prevent further invasion. In the case of epidemics, in our understanding, it is necessary to classify much more and better which are not so much the routes of entry but the activities carried out by the people who become infected, going much more in detail. The eradication of a pathogen is difficult when the infected hosts are widespread and often require immunization of between 50% and 90% of the population, values ​​that, in the case of covid, we are not yet.

If you know which are the entry routes and how to attack them, you can already prevent more invasion

P. What should be done to prevent new pandemics?

R. Have a good alert system and greater control of the activities that can cause them. In biological invasions, we scan the horizon, which allows us to analyze which species are not in the country and could be. To carry out this analysis, it is necessary to take into account which exotic species are in neighboring countries or in countries with a similar climate and what possibilities they would have to enter and adapt to our climate as well as what impacts they may cause. With pathogens a similar analysis could be done. That would allow us to establish a previous line of defense, to be much more informed of what could come. And not only in terms of diseases in humans, but also in animals and plants, especially in crops and domestic animals. The important thing is that, if you already have the species very expanded, you have to make a very immediate intervention, do not give respite, do not give time, and sometimes it is too late.

If you already have the species very expanded, you have to make a very immediate intervention, do not give respite, do not give time, and sometimes it is too late

P. Will science learn to tackle the next pandemic with that interdisciplinary vision?

R. On a scientific and academic level, yes. Scientists are quite open to making these types of reflections and taking tools from one field to another. For example, we ecologists have many approaches that we have learned from economists or sociologists. Another thing is that, as a society, we have learned something.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.