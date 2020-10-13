Covid-19 has a very significant effect on travel. In 2019, 1.5 billion people crossed an international border. In 2020, these displacements fell from 60 to 80% with considerable socio-economic effects. First sector affected: air transport. Global airline revenue has fallen by half. In tourism, the Walt Disney group announced the elimination of 28,000 jobs in the United States out of 223,000 employees, or one in eight.

There was already some protectionism in the world before the pandemic, especially in the United States. Donald Trump advocates the separation of economies, especially between China and his country. He pursued a very tough policy on the migration front with a wall on the Mexican border. In Europe, Brexit symbolizes the withdrawal of the United Kingdom.