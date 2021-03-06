The presence of coronavirus in the squad worries the Racing medical team. After the case of Eugenio Mena last week and those of Lucas Orban and Marcelo Díaz Argentina Super Cup against River, the team added two new casualties due to covid-19: Leonardo Sigali and Alexis Soto.

According to the Avellaneda club, the defenders tested positive in the last hours and were then discarded for Monday’s commitment against Rosario Central.

Sigali, 33, was a starter in the four games that Juan Antonio Pizzi’s technical cycle has led, who this Thursday suffered a shake with River’s win (5-0) in the definition of the Argentine Super Cup.

Soto (27), on the other hand, lost consideration after playing the first game with Banfield (0-2), to the point that the DT – in the absence of the Chilean Mena, the holder of the position – preferred to improvise the Paraguayan Lorenzo Melgarejo as a left back.

The two Racing footballers infected remain at home without symptoms, detailed the part of the institution.

Racing will return to training this Sunday at their stadium with a view to the match against Rosario Central, which may mark the future of Pizzi.

The champion coach with San Lorenzo did not win any of the four games played (two draws and two defeats) and was very touched after the heavy fall in Santiago del Estero.

The game with Central will be played on Monday in Avellaneda from 7.15pm with arbitration by Hernán Mastrángelo and broadcast by TNT Sports.

