More than 50,000 operations and almost a million consultations were lost during the worst of the first wave of coronavirus in Madrid hospitals, which were reconverted against the clock to be able to attend the avalanche of covid patients that arrived at their emergencies, their plants and their ICUs. In this transformation, they were forced to reduce their usual activity as much as possible: they did not have enough hands, space or resources to maintain operations, consultations and tests and at the same time treat those who are sick with the virus. According to internal data from the Community to which EL PAÍS has had access on the hospital activity of the worst months of the pandemic, March and April, this decrease came to limit certain areas almost to the total of their usual activity, occurred in those that treated fewer emergencies and serious pathologies, such as scheduled outpatient surgeries.

Hospitals were forced to lose almost two-thirds of their normal surgical activity – they performed 31.6% compared to 2019 – due to the brutal expansion suffered by intensive care units, where the most seriously ill patients are treated. they go weeks without being able to breathe on their own. Madrid had 1,528 of these patients at its peak, when the original occupation of the health system was 500 public beds and 141 private ones. It was April 2. To be able to care for them, operating rooms, postanesthetic resuscitation units, corridors and even gyms were used. Operating everything that was not essential was impossible.

In those two months, and taking into account that it was not until mid-March when the tsunami of patients really began, the figures for surgeries, compared with the data of the previous year in those same months, reflect that around 53,000 fewer interventions were performed . The area that suffered the most was that of outpatient surgeries, those milder operations that do not require admission: more than 33,000 were postponed. April was the most difficult month. Yes on average –according to data from the Madrid Health System– In recent years, hospitals perform 12,000 operations a month, that spring only 1,500 could be performed; in outpatient clinics, with an average of 21,700, they were reduced to half a thousand, that is, they had to decrease activity by 97.7%.

Outpatient surgeries were the ones that fell the most in April: from 21,275 in that month of 2019 to 563 this year

These circumstances are also reflected in the waiting lists, which have dropped by thousands of patients from February to August. March, April and May already appear as non-working hours in the official database of the Ministry of Health, are not counted. Thus, among the patients who did not attend due to fear of the situation during the spring, those who were postponed because they did not urgently need to be seen, and those who need to be seen again for surgery or tests, official figures drop by 7,996 patients between February and August (last month for which there are figures, now there are 70,175) for surgeries; in 40,569 for diagnostic tests, which currently has 112,021 patients on the list; Y at 190.50 in external consultations, which accumulates 262,557. But these figures, the specialists agree, are not real but the result of not having been able to provide all the care; and the consequences will be seen over time.

In the Health Commission of the Assembly, last Tuesday, that situation, which is happening again, came up. Mónica García, deputy of Más Madrid, asked the manager of Primary Care Jesús Vázquez, “what is the real situation, how many schedules have been cut, how many operating rooms have been closed.” Vázquez did not respond to these figures, but he did allude to the fact that “the covid is not that of the first wave, patients are better and more pre-discharges are given to sanitarized hotels or to rooms where they are not occupying hospitalization”, and reported that “new operating rooms were being set up.”

The “elasticity” of hospitals

This reconversion of spaces acquired the name of “elasticity” last spring, and that is the name of the protocols that the centers drew up in the face of this second wave and that collect the decisions that had to be made in the first wave to be able to face the viruses, among them the transfer of specialists between areas depending on the situation at any given time, extensive non-face-to-face consultations or the postponement of non-urgent programmed, such as surgeries or tests. The virus has already directly affected 265,448 people in Madrid, 2,265 newly infected in the last 24 hours; of them, 3,365 are hospitalized at this time, 478 of them in a critical unit. But he has also done it indirectly since he arrived at the end of February with the rest of the patients with other pathologies.

“What about non-covid pathology, is there monitoring of these patients?” García asked Vázquez also in that Commission on Tuesday. Those who could not come for consultation in those two months, for example, fell by more than 900,000 people, compared to data from previous years; If hospitals make an average of just over a million consultations between first and subsequent appointments per month, this March and April (two months) they made just over 1.2 million.

The same thing happened with tests and techniques. Scanners, X-rays, ultrasounds… They also decreased even the urgent and the non-deferrable. Among others, around 100,000 fewer ultrasounds were performed than in 2019 and patients in rehabilitation, with whom around 205,000 sessions are performed per month, were some of the hardest hit by that first wave of the virus: their treatments were reduced almost by their totality, because the places where they are cared for, the gyms, were soon taken over by beds, respirators and tubes.

The coronavirus keeps Madrid hospitals in tension

To this, Vázquez replied: “Once the first wave passed, obviously, the situation of the hospitals and primary care was to regain normality. The operating room care is being normalized again, the urgent or the oncological has never been left behind, ”he replied. That return to “normality” lasted just a month in summer. In mid-July, the contagion curve began to rise again and in mid-August hospitals, with many of their professionals on vacation after months of non-stop work, began to be occupied by the virus again. This October there are already centers with a third of their acute care units for covid patients and operating above 100% – that is, occupying operating rooms and other spaces again – in their ICUs, such as the one in Getafe or the Infanta Sofía.

“We know that we are leaving aside the non-covid pathology, and we are concerned about what has happened to all those patients, the vulnerable, the chronic … There is a lot of pathology that is left out,” says Mónica García, the deputy and anesthesiologist at the 12 October. He explains that the only source to guide towards the consequences of the virus is the MoMo, the Daily Mortality Monitoring System, dependent on the National Epidemiology Center.

In its last report, of September 14, it reflected three “periods of excess” of mortality this year. The one corresponding to the first wave (from March 10 to May 9), with 43,068 more victims than expected; between July 27 and August 29, when there were 3,466 more deaths in Spain than expected; and last week (from September 8 to 13), when another 533 were recorded in excess. That excess, in Madrid from 1 to 13 of that month, was 29.3%, while in the rest of Spain it was 9.1%.

“And now? Is there a plan to recover the consultations, tests and surgeries of the first wave? ”Asks García, as he also asked in the Commission. But he didn’t get a concrete answer either.

Raquel Carrillo, internist doctor: “It is very difficult that one day we will know how much the covid has left” Raquel Carrillo, an internist doctor specializing in infectious diseases, says that many days she spends the consultation and puts “her hands at her head”: “How many check-ups in consultations, how many treatment changes, how many medication surveillance, how many postponed tests, how many rehabilitations have been stopped… ”. It is a question for which no specialist has an answer. For her, “it is very difficult that one day we will know how much the covid has left.” He gives an example of something very common: a person in his 50s who suffers a stroke. “Under normal circumstances, he leaves the acute phase and proceeds to rehabilitation, in April it was impossible, how many of these patients are recoverable and how many will have sequelae?” The doctor assures that “it is said that the situation now is not like in March”: “But it is that March was a health and humanitarian catastrophe. A lot of medical pathology and surgical processes remained unsolved, summer arrived and vacations, which were not supplied, and the second wave arrived. What is not normal is being taken as normal nor should it seem like it to anyone ”. He says they are having a second wave of covid “and everything else.” Last spring, the solution in consultation was for her to use her day off to call patient by patient, but that, she says “is not telemedicine nor can it be the solution also now”: “That is a desperate phone call to try not abandon a patient, but it does not resolve in the long term. You need good data systems and good ‘software’ to serve correctly ”. However, he concludes, now the feeling he has most of the time is one of “impotence”: “We ate the first wave, but at the beginning of July, when the figures took a breather, it was time to join ranks and arm the battalion that was needed in epidemiological surveillance: primary care and public health. And nothing was done ”.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease