Two tourists with masks, in the Christ the Redeemer of Rio de Janeiro, closed from Tuesday. Antonio Lacerda / EFE

The llamas of Machu Picchu will be able to graze freely and without fear of selfies for at least 15 days. The coronavirus crisis has reached the heights of the busy Inca citadel, which this week has hung the closed sign. The calm of the animals is the fear of the sector. The outbreak of the pandemic on the continent has put the Latin American tourism industry on alert, where nervousness grows due to the wave of cancellations and million-dollar losses shortly after Easter begins, when travelers fill beaches and museums and breathe life to a faltering regional economy.

The sector is sandwiched between two forces. On the one hand, the measures adopted in Europe and the United States to restrict internal mobility and the consequent decrease in departures. On the other, the prohibitions imposed by a good number of Latin American countries to prevent tourist arrivals from certain hot spots. Argentina, Colombia and Peru, three important markets, have already announced entry restrictions.

Latin America, which closed 2019 with a minimum growth of 0.1%, has lost weight as a destination in recent years due to the emergence of Asia and the recovery of Europe. In 2018 it registered the entry of 114 million international tourists who left about 97,000 million dollars, according to figures from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). South America grew by just 1% in 2018 and the Caribbean fell 1%, compared to 7% in Asia and 5% in Europe. To this decline is now added the coronavirus.

Mexico, the main destination in Latin America and seventh in the world, is the one who can lose the most. In 2018, it received 41 million international travelers, 35% of the regional total, who left 22,000 million dollars. The weight of the sector is considerable and represented 8.7% of GDP in 2018, the last for which figures are available. In 2019, arrivals grew to 49 million, an increase of 9%, according to official figures.

These numbers give a dimension of the threat that looms over the country’s already ailing economy, which fell 0.1% in 2019. The cost of the crisis will range between 1% and 5% of tourism GDP and the flow of International travelers can be reduced by up to 10% if contagion cases multiply, according to a study by the Center for Research and Tourism Competitiveness of the Anáhuac University, published on Friday and coordinated by the academic Francisco Madrid.

The closest precedent is the 2009 H1N1 epidemic, when international tourist arrivals to Mexico plummeted 53% in May compared to the same period of the previous year – the outbreak of the economic crisis aggravated the situation. Francisco Madrid points to the differences with the current epidemic, mainly due to the role of social networks. “The enormous contagion capacity and the way in which the flow of information is managed make it different,” he says.

Although the Mexican government has not yet considered drastic containment measures, the effects are already being felt. 30% of the reservations for Easter have been canceled, according to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco). Its president, José Manuel López, points out that it can still get worse. “The impact may be even greater, because the contact restrictions will also apply to nationals,” he says. Aeromexico reduced its flights to Spain to less than half this Monday. The cruise industry, which has grown rapidly in recent years, is one of the most vulnerable. The Princess Cruises company canceled five cruises that were due to reach the island of Cozumel in the next month and a half.

The rest of the main tourist destinations in the region have opted for the path of restrictions. In Peru, which received more than four million foreign visitors in 2018, the Government decreed a national emergency and, with it, the closure for 15 days of Machu Picchu, the jewel of the Andean country. “We are keeping a minimum equipment, and the rest of the personnel, to their house in quarantine”, says the coordinator of the archaeological area, Miguel Zamora. Between tickets and transportation, the approximate loss per day, in a conservative estimate that does not take into account spending on restaurants and hotels, will be $ 700,000.

Without Machu Picchu, the Cusco region, the center of the Inca civilization and Peruvian tourism, has begun to gasp for air. The president of the Association of Tourism Agencies of Cusco, Silvia Uscamayta, assures that 60% of the packages have been canceled. “There is a sea of ​​cancellations due to the ban on flights from Europe and Asia”, says Uscamayta. “We have gone through the time of terrorism, cholera, but we have never had a blocking problem.”

Like Peru, Colombia has also closed the entry of foreigners from all countries and suspended the transit and disembarkation of cruise ships. The upward trend in the sector, which created 1.9 million jobs in 2019, has met the epidemic. “Don’t cancel your dreams, put them off” is the desperate mantra that companies promote to try to mitigate damage.

The losses between March 8 and 12 reach 45,000 million pesos, about 11 million dollars, according to the Hotel and Tourism Association of Colombia (Cotelco). “The national hotel occupancy has contracted 2.3 percentage points. If the crisis lasts longer, there could be a catastrophe. There are hotels that are thinking of closing or reducing the operation ”, explains Gustavo Toro, president of Cotelco. The airlines are in the first row of those affected. Latam and Avianca announced a plan to reduce their capacity between 30 and 40% from Saturday.

In the Argentine case, the coronavirus is going to slow down the recovery of a sector very hit by the economic crisis in which the country is immersed. The 32% tax on the purchase of dollars had put the sector on alert late last year. Travel agencies made up for it with local tourism and expected the March sales to finally stabilize the business. Everything has changed with the epidemic. “We are not afraid, we are terrified,” sums up an operator from Buenos Aires who prefers not to give his name and who is now making contingency plans to at least keep his business structure standing.

The agencies spend their days attending to the claim of those who cannot travel due to air and immigration restrictions. “For international trips, no one asks and the national one has collapsed. What we ask clients is not to cancel, to postpone. Closed purchases are falling for April and May, because people do not know what will happen ”, says the same operator. The closure of national parks such as the Iguazú waterfalls and the Perito Moreno glacier predict that the months to come will still be difficult.

The expansion of the epidemic in Brazil, the country that contributes the most tourists to Argentina and that has tourist revenues of 8.1% of GDP, is another open front. The Brazilian Association of Airlines (Abear) reported on Monday a 30% reduction in domestic flights and 50% in international travel compared to the same period last year. The Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav) paints an even bleaker picture. A partial balance of the entity points to a trip cancellation rate of 85% in March, projecting that the “greatest crisis experienced by the sector” will generate a high level of bankruptcy among companies.

Recovery uncertain

With the fall of international tourism, the industry begins to turn towards the domestic one, the bulk of the business. In Mexico, 73% of the hotel capacity was occupied by national travelers in 2019 and the remaining 27%, international, according to government data. The president of the Confederation of Tourist Associations of Latin America, businessman Armando Bojórquez, trusts this lifeline. “National tourism is what has always saved the sector from crisis. There will be better rates and offers and that can encourage you ”, he explains. But that rebound in domestic tourism will be a question mark as the restrictions to the interior of the country are extended. In addition, they do not spend the same. The spending of the international traveler in Mexico, about $ 1,000 on average, is twice that of nationals, according to Bojórquez himself.

The depreciation of local currencies against the dollar a priori makes the region an attractive destination, although the extent of this advantage remains to be seen in a context of global health crisis. The Mexican peso has lost 24% of its value in the last month and the Colombian peso, 34% in 10 days. “It could have a competitive advantage but if the market is not interested in traveling because it has other priorities, it may not matter,” says Francisco Madrid. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that the average recovery time after an epidemic is 19 months.

Some governments have taken a step forward. Colombia and Argentina have announced support packages for the affected companies, including the opening of a line of credit. For now, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has ruled out rescue actions. “We continue to have a tourist influx, there is still no relapse, maybe there will be, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves,” he declared on Monday. A patience that contrasts with the claims of the sector. Concanaco will soon send a series of proposals to the Government, including the extension of the payment of taxes. “Strategies must be activated so that the recovery occurs as quickly as possible,” says its president, José Manuel López. “It’s going to be a year with very bad numbers.”