According to the latest weekly bulletin from Public Health France, schools and university campuses account for a third of new outbreaks reported of coronavirus contamination.

It is a first place which sows the disorder in recent days among teachers. In his latest weekly Covid bulletin, Public Health France announces that it is now in schools and universities that there are the most outbreaks of contamination under investigation, in front of companies or health establishments.

With 285 outbreaks of the Covid-19 coronavirus being investigated, or 32% of the total, schools and universities are for the first time at the top of the ranking. A trend contradictory with the figures of the Ministry of National Education, according to which there were less establishments closed last week because of coronavirus than the previous week. In the entourage of the Minister, we are also very surprised by the observation made by Public Health France.

“It is a source of concern, says Guislaine David, from SNUipp FSU, the primary school union, but it is not a source of astonishment. It has been several weeks since it has been said that the virus does not stop at the school door and that there are many contaminations in the school, as we no longer close classes.. “

We can imagine that there is no more contamination in schools, but that is not how it happens: it is not enough to break the thermometer to lower the fever.Guislaine David, SNUipp FSUto franceinfo

These figures do not say everything, however. First, because we do not know the distribution between schools, colleges, high schools, on the one hand, and universities, on the other. However, it is especially on campuses that institutions are closing down because of Covid-19. Finally, despite this first place among new homes, schools and universities are still considered less at risk by Public Health France than private gatherings or businesses.

