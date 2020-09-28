The arrival of the new normal He also brought with him something related to old normal. Once the alarm status is lifted and With the possibility of leaving home, the level of burglaries at homes has been growing, especially in the province of Malaga, a province with a lot of tourism.

It is, in general, international gangs specialized in entering other people’s homes and destroying everything that has value. The opening of borders has caused an increase in thefts. These bands, as indicated South newspaper citing sources from the Robbery Unit of the National Police of Malaga, “they move constantly through Europe, they come from many countries, in many cases from the East.” Going from here to there hinders the work of local authorities who are in his footsteps.

In the specific case of Malaga, crime fell 22% during the second quarter of 2020. However, the arrival of summer caused an increase in thefts from these types of organizations. Despite the fact that according to the Ministry of the Interior, robberies with force in homes have fallen by 23%, cases remain high: 1,802 in the second half of the year.

Modus operandi

From the Robbery unit they indicate that the method most used by the gangs to entering other people’s houses is known as “slip”. “If the house is not locked, apply a little shampoo and with a plastic system they force access. With that and some force the plastic can go through the frame and open the lock. It is, as they say, one of the easiest methods, and for this reason, the National Police launched the recommendation of always lock when leaving home. In some cases, they also make use of scales and beaks of parrots (a system that uses a faucet key to pick the locks).

To make sure there is no one in the house looking to steal, small pieces of clear plastic leave marks attached to the door frame. If after a few days he is still where he was, is that no one has entered the house.

Once inside, it is clear what to steal: “jewelry, gold and money, they do not take anything traceable from the house and it does not remain in the pocket. They go about their business, they have outlet channels for the jewels, “recognizes the Robbery unit. South newspaper. In order not to be recognized, they wear reversible clothing and they are changed inside the house.