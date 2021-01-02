A very eventful New Year turned the Betis-Sevilla this afternoon in the coronavirus derby. The late appearance of several positives in the Verdiblanco team (Joaquín, Guardado and Montoya), added to the already known by Álex Moreno, they dress the Heliópolis team with some victim’s garment to add to the ones they already wore … and increase the favoritism of those of Nervión (follow the game live on AS.com).

He Seville comes to the duel with seven points ahead (two games less) and after completing a dream 2020, in which he raised his Sixth Europa League, qualified for the Champions League and then to the eighth of the competition and finally ended the year again in the fourth position from the table.

Meanwhile, after turning the corner of a decade full of mediocrity, Betis dwarfs grow and idols dwindle. Of special relevance today is the discharge of Joaquín, a doctorate in derbies (he played 22), spiritual guide of his wardrobe and destabilizing like the most in Villamarín although he is already on the way to 40 years.

Apart from the positives, Pellegrini will not be able to count on Dani Martín, Tello, Carvalho, Bartra or Camarasa either and in the absence of his pick for attack he has just about enough to build a lineup. The possible return of Bravo is the face and so would the inclusion of Channels in the eleven… If the Spaniard, fresh from an injury, is for 90 minutes of such a demanding duel.

Lopetegui comes to the duel without one of its flagships and personification of the solidity of this Seville, the pivot Fernando. With the exception of the Brazilian, the Basque coach will form more or less with a gala eleven because Jesús Navas forgets his physical problems, a priori for this game. Among many other meritorious records, Julen managed to win his first two Sevillian derbies last season. But 2020 is over and start 2021 with a derby grants, especially to the victorious, a whole clean slate. With or without coronavirus, from six-fifteen this afternoon there will be half of Seville infected by another type of virus, nothing lethal but very uncomfortable during the days in the office, the street or the bar: the joke that the eternal rival dedicates to him.