A very eventful New Year turned Betis-Sevilla this afternoon into ‘the coronavirus derby’. The late appearance of several positives in the verdiblanco team (Joaquín, Guardado and Montoya), added to the already known Alex Moreno, they dress the Heliópolis team with a victim’s garment to add to the ones they already wore … and increase the favoritism of those from Nervión.

Sevilla enters the game with a seven-point advantage (two games less) and after completing a dream 2020, in which he lifted his Sixth Europa League, qualified for the Champions League and then to the eighth of the competition and finally ended the year again in fourth position in the table.

Meanwhile, after turning the corner of a decade full of mediocrity, Betis dwarfs grow and idols dwindle. Of special relevance today is the discharge of Joaquín, a doctorate in derbies (he played 22), spiritual guide of his wardrobe and destabilizing like the most in Villamarín although he is already on his way to 40 years.

Apart from the positives, Pellegrini will not be able to count on Dani Martín, Tello, Carvalho, Bartra or Camarasa either and in the absence of his pick for attack he has just about enough to build a lineup. The possible return of Bravo is the face and so would the inclusion of Canales in the eleven… If the Spaniard, fresh from an injury, is for 90 minutes of such a demanding duel.

Lopetegui arrives at the duel without one of its flagships and personification of the solidity of this Seville, the pivot Fernando. With the exception of the Brazilian, the Basque coach will form more or less with a gala eleven because Jesús Navas forgets his physical problems, a priori for this game. Among many other meritorious records, Julen managed to win his first two Sevillian derbies last season. But 2020 is over and starting 2021 with a derby grants, especially the one who comes out victorious, a clean slate. With or without coronavirus, from six-fifteen this afternoon there will be half of Seville infected by another type of virus, nothing lethal but very uncomfortable during the days in the office, the street or the bar: the joke that the eternal rival dedicates to him.