The last few weeks have been trying in the Valley of Mexico, with the saturated hospitals, about 90% of their capacity, something that had not been known throughout the pandemic. The Christmas holidays and the relaxation of the population are taking their toll. Professionals have exhausted the color of the traffic light and now give patients surnames: “sharpened red”, “extreme red” … The rate of infections does not drop and on January 21 the death toll reached 1,800 in 24 hours , an unprecedented limit in 10 months of health emergency.

The paramedics, the nurses who travel aboard the ambulances and are the first to come face to face with the infected, are on the edge. They suffer, like the rest of the health personnel, of equipment and breaks, overcome as they are by the incessant trauma of seeing how “entire families” and professional colleagues are infected, without being able to give them a hand. They are responsible for the difficult task of taking seriously ill patients to the hospital, a process that can take hours due to hospital saturation in the country. In the attached video, journalists from EL PAÍS traveled with a team in an ambulance to document the laborious daily process of going around the city to find a hospital with a free bed for the sick they treat.