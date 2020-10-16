After this window cut FIFA (a relief, by the way, to see three games in a row without VAR), LaLiga returns, with the prospect of the first Clásico in a week’s time. LaLiga for now is getting rid of interruptions by the coronavirus, but you have to cross your fingers, because the bug is still there, hunting for the unwary, there are still many. In Italy, a country that is so intimately close to us, has already had two games of the championship suspended in addition to charging two entire Giro teams. He has also attacked Valentino rossi already Cristiano Ronaldo, that to know if they were infected there or outside, as much as they travel.

But it is everywhere. The Euroleague changes its protocol because it had a rhythm of suspensions that would collapse the competition, and I think it’s wrong. Draconian measures (in The league you have to play if you have five available from the first squad, you can only request a postponement and in the following cases of massive contagion the points are lost) incite clubs to demand maximum caution from their players. All caution is little, but the Euroleague admits public and Second B returns with him restricted, yes, in both cases. This weekend there will be about two thousand people in Riazor and zero in Bullets, rare contrast.

The contradiction arises from the existence of different protocols, that of LaLiga and that of Second B, credited to each Community. This category barely has television income, it only has a box office, and they want to give it that assisted breathing. Actually there is an audience in all the shows that are not the First and Second matches, and I’m afraid the only practical thing is the latter: total closure. The coronavirus sneaks through as many doors ajar as we let it, and you can see that it nests in anyone, call each other Christian, Rossi, Mirotic or any of us. And the priority is to eradicate it and return to the old normality, because the new one is a sinvivir.