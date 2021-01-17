The rhythm of new cases of coronavirus detected in the Region of Murcia during the third wave begins to stabilize at the same time that this third phase of the pandemic begins to show the consequences in patients whose disease is complicated, which increases day by day the pressure to which Murcian hospitals are subjected.

According to the latest balance of the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours a total of 1,446 positive cases, which is a decline from record numbers that were reached in the previous days, when the Region of Murcia exceeded 2,000 newly infected.

Of the 1,446 new cases, 496 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 256 to Cartagena, 80 to Yecla, 58 to Jumilla, 53 to Caravaca de la Cruz, 47 to Cieza, 40 to Molina de Segura, 36 to Alcantarilla, 35 to Lorca, 27 to Torre Pacheco, 26 to Fortuna, 21 to Moratalla , 21 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 21 to La Unión, 17 to Abarán, 14 to Las Torres de Cotillas, 13 to Archena, 13 to Calasparra, 13 to Fuente Álamo, 12 to Ceutí, 12 to Mula, 12 to San Javier, 12 to Santomera, 8 to Los Alcázares, 8 to Alguazas, 8 to Mazarrón, 7 to Lorquí, 6 to Abanilla, 6 to Albudeite, 6 to Alhama de Murcia, 6 to Bullas, 6 to Puerto Lumbreras, 5 to Águilas, and 5 to Beniel. The rest are distributed among various locations.

This decline in the number of cases, however, is marked by a decrease in the number of tests made when the balance corresponds to a non-working day, Saturday, when it is usual for the diagnosis to experience lower figures than on other days. 8,333 PCR and antigen tests have been carried out, which serve to detect the presence of the virus in the body, so with the 1,446 cases detected the positivity rate stands at 17.35%, lower than the 17.94% that was recorded on Friday, but far from the percentages that would suggest a clear decrease in the incidence of the third wave in the Region of Murcia.

More pressure on hospitals



After stopping, apparently, the increase in new infections, the third wave begins to show the consequences of said increase in the death statistics, which this time registers nine deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest figure of the week and already in terms close to those that occurred at the worst moment of the second wave. The total number of fatalities, therefore, rises to 822.

The last deceased are five women and four men of 76, 52, 74, 84, 78, 87, 84, 93 and 93 years, three of them from Murcia, two from Alguazas, one from Beniel, one from Moratalla and two from Cartagena .

As for the number of hospitalized, once again it reaches a record. There are already 704 patients who remain admitted in hospitals in the Region of Murcia, 32 compared to the previous count, of which 103 (the same as in the previous day) are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Another 15,380 patients of the total of 16,084 active cases are in home isolation.

Since the health crisis began, 79,163 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia; 62,257 have overcome the disease, 804 of those discharges have occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out 686,423 PCR and antigen tests and 87,351 antibody tests since the pandemic began, while it is expected that today another 2,453 will be administered that will place the number of vaccinated people in the Region of Murcia 37,530.