Concern about the epidemiological situation in Tucumán grows. In the last 24 hours the province registered two deaths for coronavirus and a further increase in daily positive cases, reaching 236, confirmed the local Ministry of Health in its reports this Thursday.

The fatal victims are a 72 year old woman that she was admitted to a public hospital, and a man of 47 no comorbidities who remained in intensive care in a private sanatorium.

The deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic, in March, now rose to 1,436.

The contagion curve, meanwhile, prolonged his ascent, since 233 positives had been reported on Wednesday; on Tuesday, 206; Monday, 158; on Sunday, 125; and on Saturday, just 52.

The Department of Capital was the one with the most infected this Monday, with 100, and carries 32,487 during the entire period of health emergency.

The other positives were diagnosed in the following districts: Lules, with 24; Old Tafi, Yerba Buena and Cruz Alta, 16; Monteros, 13; Famaillá, 12; Tafí del Valle, eight; Chicligasta and Alberdi, seven; Loyal, five; Chico River and Trancas, four; Burruyacú and Graneros, two; and The inlet, one.

With a total of 69,122 cases, Tucumán is the fifth province in the country that accumulates the most infections, after Buenos Aires, Capital Federal, Santa Fe and Córdoba.

Official report of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in Tucumán, updated to this Thursday.

There are 256 patients with Covid-19 hospitalized in public hospitals and private health centers, of which 38 require mechanical ventilation.

In the province they have already recovered from the coronavirus 65,347 people (represents 94% of Tucumán who contracted it), while active cases increased to 2,339 (There were 2,177 on Wednesday).

