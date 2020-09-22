Barcelona – Flamengo on date 4 of the Copa Libertadores is in danger. The eight positives for coronavirus detected in the Brazilian delegation in Ecuador, six of them footballers, have set off the alarms of the most important competition in South America, which had returned after the pandemic without shocks. Mauricio Isla, Filipe Luis, Diego Ribas, Bruno Henrique, Michael and Matheuzinho would be the infected players, who are isolated from the rest of their classmates. Furthermore, in the retest carried out today, it would have been found that Vitinho also has COVID-19, so there would already be seven players affected by the pandemic.

To these seven casualties should be added those of the injured Diego Alves, Gabigol and Joao Lucas, and of Gustavo Henrique, suspended for accumulation of cards. The Mengao, which comes from being thrashed by Independiente del Valle, would be the first interested in not playing this match. However, from the club they insist on contesting it.

Barcelona SC players have tested negative in the tests to which they have been subjected after knowing the positives of Flamengo, but from the Guayaquil Cantonal Emergency Operations Committee (COE) point out that the health risk remains high because the incubation period of the disease is up to 14 days. Ecuador’s health authorities They have already raised their complaint to CONMEBOL and they hope to avoid the dispute of the party and that it is postponed for later.

Independent of the Valley, on alert

In addition to the players from Barcelona de Guayaquil, others who are very aware of the evolution of the Flamengo coronavirus outbreak is Independiente del Valle. The team led by the Spanish Miguel Ángel Ramírez beat Domènec Torrent’s men last Thursday for date 3 of the Copa Libertadores and even though everything the campus has tested negative In the tests of these last days, in Sangolquí they will remain alert during the next weeks in case any case is detected derived from contact with the players of the Brazilian club.

An erupting volcano, the other threat

Added to the threat of coronavirus is that of Sangay volcano, located in central Ecuador, which has caused a ash rain that is even reaching the coast. This fog, very unpleasant for the performance of daily life, is greatly affecting the city of Guayaquil, who has been suffering the consequences of the increased eruptive activity of the volcano. Sangay it was reactivated in May 2019 and from time to time it causes problems among Ecuadorian citizens, who are forced to live with a cloud of ash.

It is precisely in Guayaquil where the meeting between Barcelona and Flamengo must be played tomorrow. The country’s health authorities They recommend that you do not leave home more than is necessary to avoid respiratory problems or eye infections.

The Cantonal COE derives the responsibility for the suspension of the match to National COE, that this past weekend already Guayaquil City – El Nacional from LigaPro and Barcelona – Emelec from Superliga Femenina suspended by the ashfall that covered the city.