The impact of La Masia, known in the United States as the “academy” of FC Barcelona, ​​has had a relevant role in the season and outcome of the European-style championship, what they call soccer in the country of American football.

Messi was chosen best player in the North American league, the one known as MLS, despite falling at the first opportunity in the playoffs against a pathetic team like Atlanta, while Riqui Puig, the franchise player of the Los Angeles Galaxy, had He had to follow from the stands his greatest sporting success as a footballer after suffering an injury in the match prior to the big party held this Saturday at the Californians’ field. They defeated the New York-New Jersey Red Bull 2-1 and expanded their legend.

The two players came from the Blaugrana youth team and met on the pitch wearing the Barça shirt. Destiny took them to the MLS on opposite trajectories. The Argentine star arrived to enjoy the last sun of his long and brilliant career. The Catalan found refuge in the land of opportunities to recover his star as a great promise who never managed to make the leap to success in the team of his dreams.

The trajectory of both explains what Roberto Bolaño described as “visceral realism” in his monumental novel The private detectives. Due to very different circumstances, neither one nor the other has starred in the final of a championship that, at the start, had Inter Miami as a favorite, the squad of Messi and friends, among whom are Busquets, Alba and Suárez, surnames of force majeure in the collective imagination of Barcelona fans. Watching those from Florida play was like reliving the Blaugrana golden age.

But as in the great Bolaño-style stories, everything vanished in a sigh. The Messianics They fell regrettably and the MLS was left without the main reason that led it to sign a multimillion-dollar contract with Apple to broadcast the matches, at the cost of losing many ordinary fans.

Without Messi, all interest faded. There are even those who have questioned giving the championship MVP title to a player who has missed 45% of the games due to injury and other issues. On the other hand, good tasters of this sport have discovered the mastery of Puig, the spiritual leader of the success of the Galaxy, the team with the most titles that had been chaining failures for a decade.

And it has its legend. Although he broke his left knee in the conference final, Puig remained on the field and was able to provide the assist that carried Los Angeles to the final and their sixth title. Another success for La Masia.