The goal with the scavetto to Onana against Manchester United. But not only. This is how Maurito seduced and conquered the Turkish people. And now returning to wear the Seleccion shirt is no longer a dream
Some nights the road doesn’t matter, what matters is feeling that you’re going. In the meantime, let’s pedal and conquer the crown, never mind if we still don’t know how long we will remain on the throne. A true Inter fan like Ligabue puts to music the wonderful thoughts of a former true Inter fan like Mauro Icardi.
