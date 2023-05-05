





02:00 © france24

The coronation of King Charles III is a source of excitement for Brits and tourists alike. For many it is a historic moment, as there has not been a coronation for 70 years, when Elizabeth II ascended the throne. For Margaret Tyler, who has been a faithful follower of the royal family since she was a child, or for Donna Werner, who traveled from the United States to witness the event, it is a unique and special moment.