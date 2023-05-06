He United Kingdom He hasn’t seen a coronation since 1953, 70 years ago, when Queen Elizabeth II had her accession to the throne at the young age of 27. In the ceremony, the now King Carlos III will wear the crown of Saint Edward for the first time and was anointed with consecrated oils from Jerusalem.

The first thing that we must not lose sight of is that this act has a religious meaning in the first instance, since the king is the head of the Protestant Church in the United Kingdom and secondly, for official purposes, the king is also the highest head of State, although it is mostly for representative and traditional purposes, for the British the figure of royalty has a very large specific weight.

As a curious fact, around two thousand people were invited to this ceremony, while, for example, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, which took place recently, more than eight thousand attendees were officially invited, plus the endless rivers of people who attended. spontaneously, which undoubtedly marks the enormous difference in popularity and historical weight of the figures of the current king and his mother.

Carlos comes to the throne without the best of social scenarios, since the United Kingdom is going through a crisis in the cost of living of the population, caused mainly by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. covid-19 and Brexit, which mainly brought with it the rise in prices of basic necessities, caused by the tariffs that reappeared as a cause of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union.

If we add to the above the increase in energy prices caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the perfect storm is forming in an economic crisis as well as an increase in social movements and political instability, which makes the new monarch have a hopeless scenario.

The British Empire reached its peak in the second half of the 19th century, when it controlled a quarter of the world’s territory and more than a quarter of the human population. India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Hong Kong are just one of the examples of countries that at some point belonged to the empire.

Although countries like canada and australia they were already taking certain measures of independence, it was until the end of the Second World War, in 1945, when a stage of “decolonization” began, it was at this juncture that in 1947 the jewel in the crown, India, under the leadership of Gandhi manages to become independent, starting a domino effect for the following decades.

There are reliable sources close to the royal family that one of the main supporters of decolonization was precisely the then Prince Charles, who showed impetus for renewal and progressive ideas within the conservative spectrum, which led him to have strong estrangements with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

To this day, United Kingdom it still retains 14 overseas territories and although its military and territorial influence has declined, it continues to be a reference in social, educational, artistic, geopolitical and economic matters, we will have to observe how Carlos bears his legacy in the 21st century.

