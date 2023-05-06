The role of the British royal family in the coronation

Little by little, the role that the royal family will have during the liturgy has been revealed. Prince William, next in line to the throne, will play the same role as his grandfather, Philip of Edinburgh, at Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. He will swear allegiance to his father, in what is known as the Royal Blood Tribute . He will be the only member of the British royal family – with the exception of the kings – who will speak during the coronation. He must say after the coronation: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my allegiance to you and will give you faith and truth, as your lord, man of life and member. God help me”.

The next in line of succession, Jorge, Guillermo’s eldest son, will also have a key role in the liturgy. He will be one of the king’s four honorary pages who will accompany him at the grand ceremony and he will parade alongside Charles through the Westminster Abbey nave. Camila’s grandchildren will also participate in the coronation.

Princess Ana, older sister of Carlos III, will play a role loaded with symbolism. The monarch wanted to show her affection and gratitude for her work as part of the British royal family, granting her the role of Gold-Stick-in-Waiting (Gold Stick on hold), only played by men so far. . This position was delivered to give security to the sovereign during the coronation ceremony, to protect him and be with him. Despite not being in the same danger now as centuries ago, the role remains an honorary role.

After the ceremony, Princess Anne will be the one to go behind the golden carriage, ensuring the safety of the new monarchs. She won’t do it alone. Behind her will be 6,000 members of the Armed Forces.